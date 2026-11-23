A man who won a year’s supply of Magnum ice cream said that he felt robbed when the package arrived with only one damaged voucher. Jack Taylor explained in his TikTok video that he never thought he would say those words, but it happened. He described attending an event with Magnum a few months earlier where he won bingo and received the prize.

Taylor stated that it was the greatest day of his life. He said he started clearing space in his freezer and planned to become the Tutankhamun of ice cream. Three months later, he claimed Magnum emailed him to say the vouchers were on their way and to enjoy the year’s supply.

He said he felt like he was becoming a new pope and would need a scepter. However, the delivery that arrived left him with a different reaction, as he held up a Royal Mail bag in the video.

He received a damaged package with only one voucher

Taylor read the label on the bag, which said the item was damaged before arrival to the UK. He continued that the enclosed item sent from abroad and addressed to him was received damaged by Royal Mail. Inside the bag, he found a letter that he described as looking like it had been fed to a donkey and spit out the other end.

He added that it looked like a rabid fox had eaten it or that it had been used to break up a fight in a pub. Taylor stated that inside the letter he found one remaining Magnum voucher. He said he did not know if this was the year’s supply and did not know how he was going to make a Magnum go 12 ways and split it until next November.

Taylor claimed this made him believe it had been tampered with and that there had been some foul play. He said he did not know whether it was damaged in transit or stolen, but he wanted to enter it into evidence immediately and asked about dusting for fingerprints. He suggested that perhaps the sorting machine developed a taste for pistachio Magnums, adding that it happens to the best of us.

He expressed frustration at the audacity to leave him with one voucher. Taylor stated, “If someone has stolen these vouchers, I just want to know- I want you put in the stocks in the town square where I get the opportunity to throw rotten turnips at your face.”

He added, “And I would want you to serve a minimum of 50 years in solitary confinement, sh–ting into a snorkel and eating nothing but a Magnum ice cream every month.” Ice cream gripes are nothing new online, as another man lost it over Cold Stone prices.

Taylor said he felt like this was the play of organized crime and that he would get a ransom note through the door in a few days saying, “Here’s what you’ll do for your the rest of your vouchers. S**t in this box.” He insisted, “I’m not s**tting in a box.” He acknowledged it was a small issue in the grand scheme of things but said he would get to the bottom of it and promised updates on the saga before signing off with “Mummy loves you. Bye-bye.”

Magnum Ice Cream later commented on the video, “oh mummy! there’s someone right now with a belly and freezer full of magnums… Don’t worry a new package will be with you asap.”

Viewers responded with a mix of suspicion and practical advice. One commenter suggested the company had acted deliberately to avoid providing the full prize, writing, “they definitely did it on purpose so they don’t have to give you a year supply.” Another offered a more constructive approach, noting that the company should still have records of the original voucher numbers and advising Taylor to follow up directly, stating, “They will have a record of the voucher numbers get back in touch with them.”

Others took a lighter tone with the situation. One referenced the famous line from a movie while adapting it to the ice cream brand, writing, “the first rule of magnums is you don’t talk about magnums.” A separate commenter focused on a potential fix for future issues, saying, “I’d be demanding an electronic voucher!”

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