Senator Maggie Hassan has opened an inquiry into whether Vice President JD Vance used his office to help a major donor gain a profitable role in Venezuelan oil sales, according to Reuters.

The New Hampshire Democrat sent a letter seeking answers after an earlier Reuters report described a meeting between Vance and Vitol trader John Addison. The gathering was said to have occurred roughly a week before U.S. forces entered Venezuela in January and took control of Nicolás Maduro.

Hassan, who will chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee once the new Congress convenes in January, wants a range of records from Vance’s office no later than December 14. Among the items requested are any messages or records of contact between Vance or his aides and Addison or the trading firm. Both Vance’s team and Addison have rejected the claim that any such meeting took place.

Records sought and accounts of the December discussion

In the letter, Hassan wrote, “I write today with serious concern that you may have used your position as Vice President to help a major political donor secure lucrative business opportunities involving Venezuelan oil.” The review centers on how Vitol later received permission to market Venezuelan crude under a special license.

EXCLUSIVE: JD Vance's ties to prized Venezuelan oil contract under investigation by US Senate panel https://t.co/kkZLLIE5xu — Reuters (@Reuters) November 24, 2026

A person familiar with the matter said the reported conversation happened in December 2025 during a trip Vance took to Montana’s Yellowstone Club, a private ski and golf resort. At the time, Addison handled gasoline trading for Vitol and had no background in Venezuelan crude, according to the company. He stepped away from Vitol earlier this year.

The same person, who received an account of the talk from Addison, said the two discussed Venezuela. Vance asked how quickly the country’s oil could be moved to buyers if the United States gained control of the supplies. Addison replied that Vitol was well positioned to carry out that work.

Hassan pointed to flight data in her letter, writing, “Despite denials from your office and Mr. Addison, flight records place his private jet and your government plane at the same Montana airport on the day of the reported meeting.” Vance’s press secretary, Luke Schroeder, answered questions about the story by stating, “The alleged airport meeting never happened.” The original Reuters account did not place the meeting at the airport. Vitol and Addison did not respond immediately when contacted.

Addison later told Reuters that Energy Secretary Chris Wright phoned him at his Houston desk on January 5. That call came two days after the operation that removed Maduro and left up to 100 people dead.

Wright asked whether Vitol wanted the job of selling Venezuelan oil as the Trump administration prepared to market the crude to buyers worldwide to help fund the political transition. The Department of Energy confirmed Wright reached out that day about Venezuela. Other firms were also already lining up for Venezuelan oil.

Vitol and rival trader Trafigura soon obtained special licenses to sell the oil, according to the companies. Independent experts have estimated the firms have earned hundreds of millions of dollars from the work. A State Department report released earlier this month said the United States managed more than $12 billion in Venezuelan oil revenue during the first nine months of the year.

Federal Election Commission filings show Addison backed Vance early, giving $300,000 in 2022 to the Protect Ohio Values Political Action Committee for Vance’s successful Senate campaign in Ohio. In 2024, Addison and his wife, Shannon, directed $7 million to political action committees supporting Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

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