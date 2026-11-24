A woman’s ordinary workplace kindness reportedly led to a note left inside a bathroom stall, according to her husband. Josh Collins described the events in a TikTok video. On-screen text in the video read, “Sometimes just being nice can be dangerous.”

Collins said, “One time my wife was just nice to a guy.” He explained that she was simply kind to a janitor at the office space where she worked. He stated that she would say things like, “Hey, how’s it going? Hope you had a good weekend,” calling it very basic common decency.

He claimed this politeness turned into the janitor doing “something so disgusting that he was immediately fired.” Collins said one day his wife went to a bathroom farther from her office, the nice bathroom she liked to use most, rather than the closest one. He added that she uses a specific stall every single time.

A study examines how testosterone may influence men to misread friendly behavior as romantic interest

Collins said she opened the stall door and saw something on the inside. “It was a note written on a napkin attached to the door with a Band-Aid,” he stated. He said the note was written to her by the very janitor she had been nice to, and she immediately was terrified.

He claimed she ran to her boss’s office to tell him what happened, and that janitor was fired that very day. For weeks after that, Collins said, “Every day I would drive her to work and pick her up from work.” He explained that the office space was locked down and required a key card, but the parking lot was not. Bathroom incidents have cost other people their jobs too, like a man fired after a bathroom confrontation went viral.

Collins said they were worried the janitor might be upset that he was fired and try to take it out on her when she was getting out of her car or trying to get back into it. He added that they took different routes coming home just in case that guy might be watching and trying to follow them to figure out where she lived. Collins said the only thing his wife was guilty of was smiling and being nice to someone.

A study published in Frontiers in Psychology looked at why some men interpret women’s friendly gestures as romantic interest. Study author Stefan MM Goetz said the sexual overperception hypothesis suggests men tend to overestimate sexual interest to avoid missing potential mating opportunities. Researchers examined a group of 190 heterosexual men between the ages of 18 and 40.

Goetz said the work explored whether testosterone plays a role in this tendency. The study found that testosterone appeared to increase sensitivity to friendly gestures only among men who viewed themselves as attractive. Researchers indicated that men with a positive self-image were more likely to overestimate romantic interest from simple kindness.

In the video’s comment section, viewers focused on how the janitor knew which stall she used and on the broader risks of everyday politeness. One commenter wrote, “The problem wasn’t being nice. The problem was the janitor.”

Another viewer asked, “HOW DID HE KNOW WHICH STALL SHE USES?!” A third shared a personal account, writing, “I was nice to my pest control guy, he went on to stalk me for 7 years.” Others described the bind many women face, with one stating, “women are nice, they’re at risk. women aren’t nice, they’re at risk.”

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