A woman said she paid €350 for a handbag at a highly rated store in Florence and then found the exact same bag minutes later for almost half the price at a nearby market. On-screen text in her TikTok video read, “I got scammed in Italy don’t make the same mistake.”

In the clip, the creator described stopping into the shop called Tony’s during a short visit to the city. She said the store, listed on Google as Toni & Co, had a 4.8 rating from more than 1,500 reviews. “Insane,” she noted while showing the reviews.

She explained that she was only in Florence for a few hours as a stopover from Rome. She had planned to go to the marketplace first because a friend had bought a Dragon Fusion dupe bag there. “On my way to the marketplace, I see Tony’s, and I say, let me just pop in real quick,” she said. “Mistake number one.”

Creator spots identical bag at nearby market stall

Inside the store, she said there were “bags on bags.” She asked the owner about the Dragon Fusion style she wanted. “He had it in different colors but not the color I wanted, and he said, ‘Oh, I need to make some more next week,’” she recounted.

While browsing, she said she spotted another bag she thought would make “an amazing work bag.” She looked through the colors and settled on black. “He said it was €400, but he could do €350 if I paid cash. I was like, okay, great deal, let’s go for it,” she said in the video. Haggling over bag prices doesn’t always go smoothly abroad, as when one traveler tried negotiating a bag price in China.

She later stated she did not know at the time that the bag was a dupe of a Bottega Veneta style. “I was just like, this beautiful, I love it, I’m going to get it,” she said. She left the shop “feeling on cloud nine” and walked about four or five blocks to the marketplace.

After looking through the stalls, she said she reached the last row and found one that carried “every single bag that Tony’s store had.” She spotted the exact same bag with matching factory tags priced at €198. “Ma’am, I just purchased this bag for €350, and I thought it was on sale,” she said.

She told the market vendor where she had bought the bag. “I saw her facial features change pretty quickly,” the creator said. The vendor replied, “oh, I don’t know, I don’t know,” and turned to other customers, according to the woman. “And that’s kind of when I knew,” she added, saying the store appeared to be sourcing from the same place and charging more.

She said she then found the Dragon Fusion dupe she had originally wanted and bought it at the stall. “It is not stiff like the Dragon Fusion real bags are stiff, which I actually do not like. So this is very soft,” she said while demonstrating the bag.

She also purchased a two-toned version and mentioned that similar styles can be found on Etsy. She pointed out reviews in which people said Tony gave them a scarf for leaving a five-star review. “That’s us, that’s us,” she said. She noted that lower ratings describing the same bags selling for less at the market get buried, calling the setup a “sus operation.”

Viewers offered differing views on what happened. One commenter rejected the idea of a scam and wrote, “that’s not a scam, it’s a choice.” Another treated the higher price as something to expect when shopping in a new city and stated, “That’s a finesse. Not a scam. You should always shop around first in a new city/country.”

A third person who identified as a guide in Florence said the situation fit a wider pattern they see in the area. They wrote, “As a guide in Florence this just makes me so angry. It’s not just the toni-guys, but also restaurants overcharging for cra**y meals (basically 95% of the historic center) or all the other scams. Sorry this happened to you and well done for calling it out!”

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