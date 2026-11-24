A new video claiming that Grand Theft Auto VI makes nearly every criminal a White character has drawn attention online. Aaron Travis, an Illinois-based livestreamer and YouTuber known for gaming content, posted a clip on X and said he cannot play the game for more than five minutes without pausing.

Travis said in the clip that every criminal he has been fighting and killing is a White person. He described the situation as a “more liberal woke kill Whitey, kill the White man narrative.” He then asked, “How come every criminal is a White guy?” and stated that it is “not even close to realistic.”

He went on to question what the developers had done to the game and brought up “per capita.” Travis demanded that they fix the game, asked when the online mode comes out, and closed the rant by saying “F**k this s**t.”

CBC review notes realistic leads alongside stereotyped supporting cast

A CBC News review of the game offers a different look at how characters are portrayed, contrasting with Travis’s claim that the criminals are almost entirely White. The review said the writer spent nearly 70 hours in Grand Theft Auto VI, which is set in Leonida, a satirical version of Florida.

Why is every criminal in GTA 6 white?



Brutal rant.



Please watch the whole video. pic.twitter.com/qU1UUctLOn — ACTIONMAN (@Ac7ionMann) November 21, 2026

It stated that players follow dual protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a young couple who reconnect after Lucia’s arrest and try to save money so they can live crime-free with their newborn son Tomas.

According to the review, Jason and Lucia are the most convincingly realistic protagonists in the series, with sympathetic aspirations and struggles with trauma. The same review said the supporting cast is a parade of one-dimensional racial or regional stereotypes that are nearly all contemptible by design, including twitchy drug runners and gun-toting rap moguls.

The game’s world is astonishing in its near-photorealistic detail, with living city streets, beaches, and background conversations among non-player characters, the reviews state. That level of detail helps explain how much GTA 6 cost to develop. It noted that the critical missions feel more like amusement-park rides than active participation, while the core loop of stealing cars and robbing stores remains the game’s strength.

The review said the satire aims at both ends of the political spectrum, including a right-wing talk-radio host who complains about trans women in sports. It added that the overall tone ends up as blanket nihilism in which nearly everyone is presented as selfish, a liar, or an idiot.

Some viewers who watched Travis’s video responded to his claim about the race of the criminals. One commenter wrote that there are “so many minority criminals in this game.” Another commenter disagreed with the idea that every criminal is White. They stated, “You are talking s**t it’s 50/50 back and white criminals even brown people like Mexican or Latinas in the game.”

A separate reply focused on Travis’s emotional delivery rather than the game itself. The commenter wrote, “You’re fighting back tears over a video game. You are a f**king child.” One person questioned whether the entire rant was meant seriously. They asked, “He’s being sarcastic right?”

Another commenter pushed back on the complaints about the game’s portrayal. They said, “D**n you guys are sounding like the woke left with this victim mentality and b**ching.”

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