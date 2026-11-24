Patients often learn the cost of medical care only after receiving treatment, and one video creator used a restaurant example to highlight why that practice feels wrong. Manda Metabolix, who posted the TikTok video under a caption that called opaque billing an “unacceptable business practice” in any other industry, walked through a hypothetical where a menu showed no prices at all.

In the clip she said, “Imagine going to a restaurant. You sit down, you open the menu, and there are no prices.” She then acted out asking the waiter, “How much does this steak cost?” and said the waiter replied, “Well, that depends. Are you paying with MasterCard, Visa, or American Express?”

When she asked what difference that made, she stated that the waiter answered, “Well, we have different prices depending on which card you use.” She continued by asking the cash price and said the waiter told her, “Oh, that’s a completely different price.” After pressing for the actual number, she claimed the waiter said he would have to get back to her.

Hospitals have faced federal price rules since early 2021

She summarized the exchange by asking, “So you’re saying I have to order the food, eat it, and then I’ll find out what the price is?” and confirmed the answer was yes before declaring, “Sounds absolutely insane, doesn’t it?”

She told viewers to replace the restaurant in her story with a hospital, stating, “that is essentially what we are dealing with.” She said hospitals have been federally required to publish their prices since January 1, 2021, and claimed that nearly six years later many were still failing to comply.

She closed by saying the only thing more mysterious than a diagnosis is the price of finding it out, and that this is why people have trust issues with healthcare.

According to Associated Press, the Trump administration has warned more than 500 hospitals that they are not providing basic pricing information to the public. The AP said it obtained a list of hospitals that, since April, received warning letters or requests to submit plans for transparent pricing, with noncompliance penalties as high as $2 million annually.

A senior administration official told the AP that President Donald Trump plans to tighten enforcement of standards that began with a 2019 executive order he signed. The American Hospital Association said in a statement that its members have long supported price transparency and that the majority of hospitals are complying with the requirements.

Ashley Thompson, a senior vice president at the association, stated that “the current system is not working as well as it could for patients.” Gary Claxton of KFF told the AP the pricing data is more useful for benefit consultants than for ordinary consumers and that reporting standards can still create difficulty in comparing costs and quality. Some patients have found that an imaging price dropped after skipping insurance, which shows how inconsistent pricing can be.

Viewers shared similar frustrations in the comments. One person wrote simply, “Perfect analogy.” Another described dropping health insurance after noticing a sharp price difference, writing, “I stopped carrying heath ins. I paid $125 with health ins. now that I am cash pay my doc charges me $20! like great but w*f??”

A third commenter focused on insurance decisions about prescribed drugs, stating, “I’m more mad about my Dr prescribing me something then the insurance company I pay to cover me decides if a need that drug with no medical degree and they’ll decide if they want to cover it.” One more said, “I do not do business with people or companies who do not publish prices. It is a trust issue.”

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