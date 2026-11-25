Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed shared a meme on his X account that House Republicans had posted days earlier. The image showed cartoon versions of El-Sayed, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries standing together against a pink background. The phrase “Grand Theft Taxpayer” was placed over the Roman numerals MMXXVII, representing the year 2027.

House Republicans had published the meme on November 19. Their caption read, “Grand Theft Auto is a video game. Grand Theft Taxpayer is the Democrat playbook for January, and they want every last dollar in your pocket. We won’t let that happen.” El-Sayed later reposted the image on November 22 and added his own comment: “Meming your opponents as the main characters in the most popular video game in America is…a choice.”

The House Republicans account is led by Chairwoman Lisa McClain, a Republican from Michigan. El-Sayed is 43 years old and is set to take his Senate seat on January 3, 2027.

Meme appears on the day Grand Theft Auto VI launches

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, the same day House Republicans shared the meme. The title arrived 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V. Available figures put first-day retail sales at $3.79 billion worldwide, with 32.5 million units sold before the official launch date. Large numbers of workers reportedly used paid time off or sick days to stay home and play, a pattern some observers called “GTA flu.”

Meming your opponents as the main characters in the most popular video game in America is…a choice. https://t.co/ENjlZlwWMa — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 22, 2026

Users who saw El-Sayed’s repost left several replies. One person wrote, “The only thing Republicans are good at these days is making you guys look even cooler than you already are.” Another asked, “So you guys are the cool characters investigating the Republicans’ Grand Theft from the Taxpayers?”

A third commenter said, “They’re so pathetic with this AI slop, too. Grow up @GOP.” Separate replies focused on El-Sayed’s decision to share the image. One user stated, “I love how Sayed always flips the table on them,” and another added, “No one flips the table on his haters quite like Abdul El-Sayed!”

A further response read, “You are a gift that keeps on giving.” Fans of his style may recall when he called JD Vance Peter Thiel’s boy and got a response from the vice president.

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