Marjorie Taylor Greene has turned her attention to a planned explosion at an Army site in Iowa, directing sharp words at President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The former congresswoman, who left office after clashing with Trump, posted a series of messages and an Instagram video once the detonation schedule became public.

She focused on the destruction of nearly 10,000 pounds of aging explosives set for Wednesday morning near Middletown. Greene framed the materials as a serious threat to people and land in the area.

In one post on X, she wrote in all capital letters, “DONALD TRUMP @realDonaldTrump IS POTUS AND COMMANDER AND CHIEF AND PETE HEGSETH IS SECRETARY OF WAR!” She also said the government would spend large sums on overseas military actions but would not spend money to prevent what she called a “dirty bomb” in Iowa. She added, “I HOPE AMERICANS SUE THEM AND LOCK THEM UP!”

Army moves ahead with lead azide detonation after appeals court lifts hold

She further stated that the blast would “poison everything in site” and said in the video that there is “nothing you can say or do about it.”

DONALD TRUMP @realDonaldTrump IS POTUS AND COMMANDER AND CHIEF AND PETE HEGSETH IS SECRETARY OF WAR!

THEY WILL SPEND BILLIONS TO BLOW UP CHILDREN IN IRAN AND BUT WILL NOT SPEND A PENNY OF YOUR TAX DOLLARS TO STOP A DIRTY BOMB IN IOWA!

I HOPE AMERICANS SUE THEM AND LOCK THEM UP! https://t.co/W7p0jQXQxc — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) November 25, 2026

Greene described the government’s priorities as putting America last, writing that it spends “trillions of your hard earned tax dollars in foreign wars and sacrifice American soldiers lives in some country we can’t find on a map” while refusing to protect “Americans, farmland, livestock, animals, and water in Iowa from a dirty bomb they put there.” She also said she was praying for those who might be affected.

According to The Daily Mail, the Army confirmed late Monday that it would destroy 68 barrels of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. Officials said the decision had “unanimous” support from the federal agencies involved. Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle authorized the operation Monday evening after a federal appeals court removed an earlier temporary stay. Greene has criticized the administration’s military priorities before, including in her Iran war ticking time bomb warning.

Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley told reporters Tuesday that “inaction is no longer an option” and that specialists had practiced the steps. The Army explained that the lead azide had recrystallized over decades in storage, making it too unstable to transport and more likely to detonate on its own as weather cools. The work is scheduled for about 9 a.m. local time.

The explosives will be set off inside reinforced concrete bunkers ringed by sand barriers about two stories tall. Crews plan to use a water wall, gel blocks, foam, and misters to wet the ground and reduce the chance that lead dust spreads through the air.

The Army warned that lead-containing dust could still settle afterward and advised people – especially infants, children, pregnant women, and those with heart disease, kidney disease, or dementia – to stay indoors in affected zones until further notice.

University of Iowa public health professor Patrick O’Shaughnessy estimated a plume could travel 40 to 50 miles southwest and possibly reach Missouri. Andrew Nelson of the Army’s Construction Engineering Research Laboratory described maps showing closer areas where lead on surfaces might exceed limits used for windows, plus a wider zone where deposits could exceed limits used for floors.

Indoor air quality expert Tony Abate said lead is a highly toxic heavy metal and that breathing particles or swallowing dust from soil, playgrounds, homes, or vehicles can create exposure, with children and pregnant women at greater risk even at lower levels.

Residents near the plant and those in the recommended southwest evacuation area have been told to leave temporarily if they can. FEMA is arranging rides, meals, supplies, and hotel rooms through Friday so assistance covers Thanksgiving.

The Army said lodging will last through November 27, and people who leave will be notified when it is safe to return; they do not have to stay away until Friday. Those remaining indoors are advised to shut windows and doors and use recirculation settings.

Officials also suggested farmers move animals, feed, and equipment inside where possible, and the Poison Control Center recommended wet-cleaning toys and surfaces with soap and water while avoiding dry sweeping. The Army has said it will release post-detonation test results once they are ready.

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