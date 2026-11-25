Reporters pressed Attorney General Todd Blanche on Tuesday about the Justice Department’s handling of issues involving Nvidia and its CEO, Jensen Huang. Blanche answered at a press conference that was otherwise focused on cyber scams and repeatedly declined to confirm or describe any specific inquiry.

President Donald Trump had spoken about the matter a day earlier on CNBC. Trump said he had talked with Blanche and that “they did a pretty good investigation, and they felt that he himself was exonerated,” referring to Huang.

Blanche told reporters that the president had consulted a number of people before he decided to encourage Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang. He said he would not discuss the contents of his own conversations with Trump and added that the president’s account “is exactly right.”

Attorney general declines to detail any review of Huang or related export matters

Blanche made clear what he would have done if the department had seen evidence of crimes. “To the extent that, that the department, that the Department of Justice had information that he was committing crimes or something like this, that is, that is, that’s just not, that’s something that I would have certainly told the president had it been true,” he said, according to NBC News.

Todd Blanche is reminded that he said just two weeks that there was an active investigation related to Nvidia pic.twitter.com/ulwTjBYED6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2026

NBC News has reported that Trump sought help from both Blanche and Vice President JD Vance in persuading Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back. According to an administration official, the attorney general informed the president that the Justice Department possessed no evidence of wrongdoing by Huang or the company.

Trump and Vance then shared information with the board that shaped its decision. In its public announcement, Nvidia cited input from “senior levels” of government that led board members to conclude Huang presented “no national security risk.” Trump celebrated the move, while Jesse Watters warned of political fallout.

Huang stepped down as chief executive earlier this month after reports surfaced of extramarital affairs, one of them involving a woman described as an alleged Chinese spy.

When a reporter asked whether Huang himself had been investigated, Blanche responded, “What does that mean?” He followed with, “Had Huang been investigated for what?” Blanche then said, “I don’t understand the question,” and continued, “It’s certainly not fair to him to just speculate about, about things or answer hypothetical questions. And so, so no.”

A separate question concerned the status of any investigation into Megaspeed, the Singapore-based chip exporter that employed the woman described as an alleged spy. Blanche replied, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” He added that the department routinely has “hundreds, if not more, export investigations going at any time.”

A reporter noted that Blanche had said the previous week that he was looking into the Nvidia situation. Blanche answered, “We look into things all the time.” He then explained the process: “How do you look at things? You look at things by subpoenaing. You look at talking to witnesses, examining public information, and that’s the way you run investigations, and that’s the way this investigation was run.”

When asked whether Nvidia or Huang had been aware of efforts to ship advanced chips to China, Blanche stated, “Nvidia is a good corporate citizen.” He added, “Obviously if Nvidia was, was the target or was subject to some criminal investigation, or they were obstructing or thwarting our investigation, then that wouldn’t be the message that, that the president is saying to the American people.”

FBI Director Kash Patel was present at the same press conference. Asked what the bureau had discussed with Huang or what it knew about the alleged spy, Patel said, “I don’t have anything to add,” and did not step to the microphone.

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