An Old Navy employee posted a TikTok video describing two recent register interactions in which customers’ cards declined. Hailey, who filmed herself in the driver’s seat of a car at dusk, said the encounters stood out among the transactions she handled over two days.

On-screen text in the clip reads “Retail rant over these rude ass customers.” She opened by saying, “Okay, rant time, because what the f**k is in the air with the, like, customers in retail right now?” She added that she works at Old Navy and that the customers there are “pretty generally, like, chill.”

Hailey said the first customer she rang up that shift “starts accusing me of stealing from her because her card kept declining.” The customer checked her statement, saw three pending charges from the repeated attempts, and still blamed the employee, according to Hailey.

Employee describes both declined-card encounters

Hailey stated that she responded, “I’m like, b**ch, how would I possibly- like, you’re tapping your card to a machine that I have nothing to do with. Like, I have no personal connection to this damn machine.”

She then described a second customer who “literally yelled at me whenever her card declined for like a $400 purchase.” Cashiers getting blamed for payment failures is a familiar problem, as in one video of a shopper accusing a Walmart cashier of lying after her card was declined.

The customer asked, “Why is it declining?” Hailey said she answered, “I don’t know, do you want to try it again?” After the card declined a second time and the customer yelled again, Hailey said she replied, “I don’t know, maybe because you’re broke and you shouldn’t be going out and spending money.”

The video ends when Hailey looks up at the car’s interior lighting and says, “Holy s**t, f**king LED lights, I f**king hate you, you’re a stupid b**ch.” She captioned the post by saying everyone should work retail at least once, calling the two incidents part of roughly 50 transactions in two days that made her give customers a “w*f” stare.

Viewers left comments sharing similar retail experiences with declined cards. One wrote, “and it’s not even Christmas yet…” Another described common reactions to an insufficient-funds message, writing, “It says insufficient funds ‘well I got money on there’ well one of us is lying and if I’m being honest I’m pretty sure it isn’t the f**king machine.”

A commenter who works elsewhere noted, “I get a lot of customers who have their cards locked and when they try to tap it will decline.” Another shared, “I had to tell a couple of grown men to calm down because they were yelling about candy.”

A fellow Old Navy employee described a parallel case, writing, “someone was trying to use their ON card but it kept declining. they opened barclays on their phone and it showed a PENDING purchase so they assumed the money was taken off her account.”

One more commenter pointed out what often happens afterward, writing, “funniest part is when they realize their card is locked or they’re using the wrong card and just say ‘oh’ instead of apologizing.”

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