A woman says she made her grandma’s recipe for her uncle after he left prison, and 15 minutes later he slammed the table and screamed ‘ashes’

A woman said she cooked one of her grandmother’s old recipes for her uncle after he got out of prison, and he eventually worked out that the missing ingredient was cigarette ash. The creator said in a TikTok video that she wanted to welcome her uncle home after he served two years for murder, as reported by Daily Dot.

She said she searched through her grandmother’s recipe book for a meal to make him, and many of the options looked worse than prison food. She eventually picked two recipes, including one her own mother used to make. The creator said that dish was terrible and she had to beg her mother to stop cooking it, but she made it anyway because her grandmother used to cook it for her children.

When her uncle took his first bite, he made a face and insisted something was missing. The creator said she had followed the instructions exactly, but he remained unconvinced. About 15 minutes later, she said, he slammed his hand on the table and screamed, “Ashes.”

He knew exactly what was missing

The creator said her grandmother was a chain-smoker who often dropped ash into the food while cooking. As a result, she said, her mother and uncle grew up eating cigarette ash as part of their regular diet.

“So my mom, my uncle grew up eating a bunch of cigarette ash in their food and I can’t imagine that’s incredibly healthy for children,” she said. She also shared a theory about her uncle, adding, “I kind of wonder if maybe that contributed to the fact that her son grew up and became so messed up that he killed his own father.”

The video drew mostly amused and shocked reactions on TikTok, where a woman’s story about her homemade July Fourth party dish also went viral earlier this year. One viewer wrote, “What a crazy story, but the fact he could pinpoint the exact thing that was missing is crazy.” Another, who said they were Gen X, suggested that ash in food was not unusual when they were growing up. Others encouraged the creator to share more of her family stories.

Researchers have found that cigarette ash holds on to much of the toxic metal content in tobacco. A 2014 study of cigarette brands sold in Pakistan found that the ash retained 65 to 75% of metals including cadmium, lead, nickel, and chromium, while about 25 to 30% went into the smoker’s body.

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