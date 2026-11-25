A man allegedly sent a lengthy message demanding answers after spotting the woman he had been on two dates with in before-and-after photos on a hair salon’s Instagram. Gigi, who regularly shares dating storytimes from users, shared the exchange in a TikTok video, saying the text arrived because the woman’s hairdresser had posted her pictures.

She explained that the man questioned why her face was appearing on a salon account he did not follow, after they had only gone on two dates.

Gigi stated that the man wrote, “Would you care to explain exactly why I’m seeing your face all over a hair salon’s Instagram? A salon I don’t even follow, by the way.” She said he added that he was not sure why he had to learn what the woman was doing through the salon’s page when they had only been on two dates.

She continued quoting the message: “And before you say it’s just a hair appointment? Have you actually looked at the post? They’ve put your before and after up for thousands of people to see, and let’s be honest, they’re clearly targeting men with that kind of content. You don’t accidentally make someone look like that and put it on Instagram.” Gigi described him expressing discomfort with random men viewing the woman’s pictures while they were dating.

According to the message she read, the man wrote that he did not know who followed the account or what their intentions were. He stated, “What I find particularly strange is that I’m apparently supposed to be getting to know you, yet other men are getting access to you online that I didn’t even know existed.”

Gigi said he claimed he was not telling her what she could or could not do, but that she needed to ask the salon to take the post down. She quoted him saying, “Personally, I don’t think it’s appropriate for someone I’m dating to be all over a salon’s Instagram for other men to ogle over.” Gigi emphasized the part of the message that read, “We’ve been on 2 dates, literally 2 dates.” She then looked up from her phone after finishing the portion shown in the video.

Gigi said the woman blamed herself for the situation because she normally stayed away from Tinder. She stated, “I will only go on Ziva dates with my mates because I just find it safer and far more fun. This is the one time I did a Tinder date, and I have very much learned my lesson.” She gestured with her hand as the video ended.

Viewers left a variety of responses in the comment section. Some appeared to view the man’s reaction as a warning sign. One wrote, “2 dates or 10,000 dates, this is an insane take.” Another commented, “This is one of the weirdest red flags I’ve heard in a while.” Controlling behavior early in dating comes up often on Tinder, as in the story of a man demanding his date’s phone password.

Other commenters focused on the hair appointment itself. One person stated, “That hair appointment probably saved your life down the line.” A different viewer asked, “I wanna see the before and after hair pics!!!” while another wrote, “This cannot be real.”

A few comments suggested the man was testing her or setting limits. One read, “he was testing you with the alpha male tactics he learned. It was a test, fail it. Block him.” Another stated, “He set his boundaries you’ve got to respect that.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy