A woman said ICE officers entered a marriage-based green card interview and arrested her husband after staff had already begun confirming the marriage. Hannah Silveira described the moment in a TikTok video marking roughly one year since the events in San Diego. She is a former Army veteran and currently lives abroad.

She said they arrived before their lawyer and passed through security screening that scanned their belongings. Silveira stated that several people in the waiting area on an upper floor repeatedly asked, “Hey, can I see that again? Can I see that again? Hey, what’s your name? Can I see that again?” She added, “I already knew, like, this is bad.”

She explained that staff led them past about 20 offices, the first ones occupied and the rest empty, to the last room next to a stairwell. Silveira said a woman was putting a stamp on documents and saying their marriage was legitimate when four ICE officers burst into the room.

She recounted the arrest, the separation, and the short phone call that followed

Silveira said the officers took her husband and threw him against the wall. She stated, “We were just like sitting in this interview. We were. It didn’t need to be as aggressive as it was. I was like, this is crazy aggressive.” She described weeping and trying to stay strong for him while her lawyer said, “Hannah, we’ll figure this out.” She recalled responding, “How? What do you mean?”

She held up a plastic card officers gave her and said, “This is the card they gave me when they arrested him before they took him out. They said, “This is how you find your person in the system. This is how you figure out which detention center they end up at.”

Silveira pointed to text beside a QR code and stated, “And the QR code that you have to scan says, ‘check out the worst of the worst. Who is ICE arresting in your community?’ I had to scan the QR code right next to worst of the worst because that’s how our government views these people.”

She compared the card to a Social Security card and said, “Are you telling me my Social Security card is like flimsy as f**k and you spent money on making sure that this is credit card worthy?” She then raised her middle finger and said, “Get f**ked.”

In a second TikTok video, Silveira said she later learned from her husband that officers took him out a back stairwell to a waiting van. She claimed the driver told others, “5 more, go get 5 more. We can do 5 more, 5 more bodies. We can get 5 more bodies.”

She called that “an insane way to talk about people.” She stated that she walked back through the empty offices with her attorney, and people in the waiting room saw three of them go in and only two return. Her account echoes another woman’s approved petition before ICE detained her.

Silveira said she fell to her knees in the lobby and bawled. She explained, “I felt guilt about being sad and about being visibly sad because I knew that every immigrant in there waiting for their interview was like, f**k, this is bad. We know they’re here.” She added that she could not control herself. Outside, she tried to call her husband’s mother, who mainly speaks Portuguese, but said she could not convey the information through her tears.

She called friends and told them, “Can you come meet me in downtown? I just…I don’t know. I don’t even think I can drive right now.” Silveira said they sat at a small tavern bar in silence while she cried, and she could not go home because she would be alone. While there, her phone rang.

She explained that detainees get one call of one to three minutes “to rattle off as much information as they can” so family can put money on their accounts. She said she panicked and felt she was “f**king everything up,” but he told her the location was Otay Mesa Detention Center.

Silveira stated that the next day she planned to drive there and “get all of my s**t together.” She said she can share more depending on what people want to know. In a reply to a comment, she wrote that the reason was a visa overstay, but they had already been married and in the process for a year and a half.

In the comment section, many viewers said they still wanted a clearer explanation of why the arrest and later deportation occurred. One wrote, “I never got the explanation as to why they deported him,” while another asked, “please tell us why they really took him!!!”

Several expressed doubt that the full account had been shared. One stated, “There is something she’s not telling us,” and another wrote, “there has to be more to this story…….” Some focused on the broader handling of the case, with one commenting, “The cruelty is the point.” Others backed the officers’ actions, including a viewer who wrote, “Illegals need to go good job ice.”

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