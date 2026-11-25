She says she needed that money to go see her family for Thanksgiving

A restaurant server said she covered a $300 bill after a couple left without paying. Anna, who posted the TikTok video, filmed herself in the driver’s seat of a car at night after the shift. The caption said, “CA: $glowtime00 Fml.”

On-screen text in the clip read, “PSA most servers have to pay for your bill if you don’t.” Anna spoke directly to the camera and addressed the two-person table she said she had just served. She explained that the customers left without paying after she gave them extra attention.

She stated, “Thank you to the two-top that I just had and served on you. Thanks for leaving without paying.” Anna said in her TikTok video, “I had to pay for your $300 bill.” She added, “I needed that money to go see my family for Thanksgiving this year.”

Labor concerns tied to servers covering unpaid tabs

Anna continued in a sarcastic tone and said, “So thank you. I hope you enjoyed your meal. I hope you enjoyed your birthday cake that I came out and sang for you. I hope you enjoyed the extra drink I gave you to go when I wasn’t even allowed.”

Near the end of the clip, Anna placed a hand on her chest and said, “Like, genuinely, thank you for leaving a $300 bill for me to pay after making me bust my a** for you.” Her voice wavered at points as she spoke. Her situation is far from unique, as dine-and-dash cases keep surfacing, including one where a family of seven allegedly left without paying a $300 tab at an Orlando restaurant.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Anna appeared indoors in a grey hoodie with her hair in a ponytail. She said, “TikTok, thank you so much. Like, I don’t even know what to say, but so many of y’all were so kind to me.” She explained that she had been “genuinely just making a public service announcement because I felt really sh**ty that night.”

Anna stated that many viewers donated and that she did not think she would get to see her family for Thanksgiving and Christmas. She said, “But some of y’all donated, and just thank you so much.” She turned the camera to show a laptop screen with a Booking.com confirmation page that displayed “Confirmed” and a price of $500.22.

Anna pointed at the screen and said, “It’s confirmed right here. Y’all got that for me. Thank you so much.” She added, “I wouldn’t have had the money because those people took it from me.” The caption on the follow-up post read, “Thank you to everyone who donated so I could see my family. Happy thanksgiving god bless all of you.”

According to USA Employment Lawyers, some restaurants require servers to cover the cost when customers leave without paying. The site stated that this practice can create wage and hour problems for employees even though restaurants use it to limit their own losses.

It noted that management might deduct the unpaid amount from a server’s tips or wages. The USA Employment Lawyers page explained that requiring employees to pay for such losses may violate labor laws meant to protect workers from being held responsible for theft by customers.

It indicated that this kind of policy could lead to minimum wage violations or overtime violations, depending on the hours an employee worked that week. The site said servers who are told to cover these costs may be owed compensation.

Viewers who commented on Anna’s video raised questions about whether restaurants can require servers to cover unpaid bills. One commenter claimed the practice is not legal and wrote, “Your restaurant CANNOT make you pay that bill.”

Another commenter who said they own a restaurant stated that companies cannot force servers to pay. They wrote, “I own a restaurant. The company cannot legally make you pay.” A different commenter suggested the unpaid tab should be handled as food waste and added, “That’s supposed to be written off as food waste. I’d sue the company.”

One viewer who appeared to offer help wrote, “Just sent the 300. Happy Thanksgiving! Praise the Lord.” Other comments expressed doubt that servers typically cover dine-and-dash bills, with one stating, “I gotta say fake. Sorry. Servers do not pay for dine and dash.”

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