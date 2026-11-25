A former Disney World worker died after camping on a glacier on an Antarctica cruise, and her family’s lawyer says ‘there was mold on the body’

The parents of Kristen Elizabeth Nolan, a 44-year-old woman who died during an Antarctica cruise, have filed a lawsuit alleging negligence after her body was returned to the United States covered in mold. “There was mold on the body,” family lawyer Neil Bayer said, as reported by the Daily Mail. Nolan’s parents, Vickie Lynn Patterson and Terry Nolan, are suing Panache Cruises and the ship operator, HX Expeditions, and have raised questions about the medical care she received on board.

Her family said Nolan was in excellent health before she died during a luxury expedition in November last year. The lawsuit claims she spent an evening camping on a glacier as part of a planned excursion, and only a few days into the voyage, she was found unresponsive and cold.

The lawsuit alleges that the ship’s only doctor did not arrive until 20 minutes after the initial call about an unresponsive passenger. While it is now believed that Nolan suffered a heart attack, the lawsuit claims the doctor gave her several doses of a drug that could have been toxic if she had actually been suffering from hypothermia. “Nobody will ever know whether she was alive when that doctor responded,” Bayer said.

Her family still doesn’t know why she died

Bayer said Nolan’s body was returned to the United States six weeks after her death, wrapped in plastic inside a metal box, with visible mold on the remains. The funeral director who handled the service reportedly described it as the most horrific condition he had seen in 50 years of work. He was reportedly so disturbed that he would not allow her mother to view her.

Florida woman’s family sues after her mysterious death on Antarctic cruise – body returned covered in mold



Here is the lawsuit:https://t.co/HLsXCu8Kot



What was set to be a milestone in Kristen Elizabeth Nolan’s career ended in tragedy last November, when the 44-year-old… pic.twitter.com/WBzCfNWrQH — Dark Triad (@darktriadtc) November 24, 2026

A post-mortem examination performed in Argentina failed to identify anything that could explain her sudden death. The lack of a clear medical explanation has fueled the family’s belief that the cruise company, the ship operator, and the medical staff on board are responsible.

Nolan had recently left her job at Disney World following a divorce and started working for Panache Cruises, where she sold luxury goods. The company offered her the Antarctic trip so she could gain firsthand experience and better sell the expeditions to customers.

The complaint was filed earlier this month in federal court in Florida, where the family of a woman who went overboard on a Taylor Swift cruise also took legal action against Royal Caribbean. Court records show the lawsuit also names several other HX companies, Panache Travel Group, and Vikand Medical Solutions as defendants.

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