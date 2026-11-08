A shopper said she found an empty wrapper inside a discounted box of Kirkland Signature ice cream bars at Costco after noticing the item was $3 off. The discovery appeared in a TikTok video posted by a creator who goes by a woman named Angela.

In the clip, she held a red Kirkland Signature ice cream bar wrapper over the box while a container of frosted cupcakes sat in the background. On-screen text in the video reads, “I knew $3 off was too good to be true…” as she turned the wrapper over and squeezed it, showing it was flat.

She then tore open the top of the wrapper, and no ice cream bar was visible inside. In the caption of the post, Angela wrote, “Count your days, Costco. Now I understand why it was $3 off.” She tagged Costco Wholesale and added hashtags for Costco finds, Costco, and the Kirkland brand. A partial voice in the clip said, “Yeah! Just there. One of the ancient-” though the full remark and speaker remained unclear.

Costco website outlines broad satisfaction guarantee for merchandise

Costco’s return policy states that the company guarantees satisfaction on every product it sells and will refund the purchase price, with listed exceptions. Those exceptions include certain electronics within 90 days, diamonds of 1.00 carat or larger, cigarettes and alcohol where prohibited by law, and items such as special-order custom products, airline tickets, precious metals, shop cards, gift cards, and some other specified goods.

Ice cream bars are not listed among the exceptions in the policy. The policy notes that limitations apply and directs members to check the membership counter or Costco.com for details. Warehouse purchases must be returned at the returns counter at any Costco location.

According to the policy, items ordered online can be returned at any warehouse or started through Costco.com, according to the policy. Accepted payment methods can differ between online and warehouse purchases.

The policy also covers membership fees, stating that Costco will cancel and refund a membership fee at any time if a member is dissatisfied. Kirkland pricing has been a sore spot for members lately, and Costco recently cut prices on several Kirkland items after complaints that they had become too expensive.

Viewers of Angela’s video left several comments about the empty wrapper. One commenter suggested the return process might help and wrote, “Only if Costco has a top tier return policy.” Another commenter claimed the bars themselves had become smaller and stated, “And the bars shrunk in size. We bought a box and we noticed the bar itself is smaller.”

A different commenter described Costco customer service as straightforward and wrote, “costco legitimately has one of the easiest customer services to work with. bring it back and get a refund or replacement. No manufacturing process (or anything else made by humans) is perfect.”

One reply appeared skeptical of the reaction and read, “Pays less gets less gets mad ??” Another commenter offered a different explanation and wrote, “plot twist, bro ate the ice cream and super glued the packaging back.”

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