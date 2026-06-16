Costco has quietly cut prices on four Kirkland Signature items after members complained they had become too expensive

Costco has rolled back prices on four of its Kirkland Signature products following member complaints about rising costs. As detailed by Dexerto, the reductions were confirmed during the company’s third-quarter 2026 earnings call on May 28 and span food, home goods, and sporting equipment.

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The Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings have dropped from $16.99 to $14.99, while the Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds are now $18.99, down from $19.99. Golfers will also notice a change, with Kirkland Signature golf balls moving from $32.99 to $29.99. Rounding out the list, Kirkland Signature king-size sheets have been reduced by $10, from $89.99 to $79.99.

The Milk Chocolate Almonds cut in particular appears to be a direct response to member feedback. Shoppers had been vocal on platforms like Reddit about the snack’s price, with one Canadian shopper noting it had climbed from $17 to $27 over time. Amid similar customer complaints about food prices, a Whataburger quality backlash went viral earlier this year after a Texas customer’s TikTok drew widespread frustration over value.

Costco executives say the goal is to cut prices first and raise them last

CFO Gary Millerchip, speaking on the earnings call, said the company aims to “be the first to lower prices where we see opportunities to do so.” CEO Ron Vachris echoed the approach, stating the company’s goal is to “be the first to lower prices and last to raise them.” Neither executive provided specific reasons for choosing these four items.

@thewokeginger Costco is quietly cutting prices on several Kirkland products, including food, household goods, and even golf balls. While many retailers are still pushing prices higher, Costco says it wants to be the first to lower prices when opportunities arise. 📉 It’s a reminder that corporate decisions matter. Some companies choose bigger margins. Others choose bigger loyalty. #Costco #KirklandSignature #Inflation #costcofinds #costcoguys ♬ Epic Inspiration – Kidmada

This is not the first time Costco has made voluntary price cuts to its private-label line. Over a year ago, the retailer reduced prices on items including macadamia nuts, Spanish olive oil, aluminum foil, laundry packs, and baguettes. It also cut the price of its boneless chicken tenders by 13 percent in that period, which resulted in a 21 percent increase in total pounds sold.

Beyond the price cuts, the company has been making other changes. It is developing plans for large standalone gas stations separate from its existing warehouses and has been testing new food court items, including chicken tenders in the Chicagoland area. A Pittsburgh restaurant owner found himself at the center of a food business dispute earlier this month after going viral for rejecting a food influencer’s $1,800 promotion package.

Kirkland Signature, Millerchip noted on the call, “offers significant member value compared to the national brands and continues to grow at a faster pace than our business as a whole.”

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