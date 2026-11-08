A shopper filming her Walmart self-checkout noticed the live security camera feed on the screen was showing someone else. Ashley shared the clip on TikTok with on-screen text that read, “I don’t think their security cameras are working properly.”

The video opened on a close-up of the self-checkout screen, which displayed a live feed of a dark-skinned woman with long dark hair and a headband looking down. The same screen listed options for “Walmart Cash,” “Digital receipts,” and “Purchase history,” plus the text “Security cameras in use.”

The camera feed kept showing the woman in the store. The clip then cut to Ashley, who has glasses and light brown hair pulled back, looking at the camera with a neutral expression while the text overlay stayed on screen.

Viewers describe similar mismatched camera feeds at Walmart checkouts

Viewers reacted to the difference between the person at the register and the face on the live feed. One commenter wrote, “The Walmart camera is detecting my 1% Ghana DNA.” Another described their own recent trip and wrote, “Lmaoooo this happened to me yesterday. Mine had an old, bald white man on the picture. I’m a 28 YO Black woman with dreads.”

A separate viewer responded to the feed by writing, “You are a Black Queen now!” Someone else wrote, “we need to see the reaction of the girl from the screen.” Another asked, “soooo you’re a shape shifter then?”

One commenter wrote, “I wouldn’t have scanned a thang.” Another said, “I can see the resemblance, actually.” A third wrote, “It shows you who you are on the inside.” Screen glitches like this are not the only oddity shoppers report, and one customer noticed a self-checkout screen displayed a very different total than expected.

One viewer offered advice for leaving the store and wrote, “When you leave the store, announce loudly that you have paid for your groceries and you will let staff check your receipt. We’re gonna get you home safely in your time of need my sister.”

A person who said they work at Walmart shared a related moment and wrote, “I work at Walmart and a customer didn’t see me coming up behind her and looked at the camera and screamed.”

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