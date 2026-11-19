Cameras catch Donald Trump with his eyes closed during Xi Jinping’s speech in China. Then the White House insists he was reading: ‘Fake News!’

President Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep during a session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday. Livestream footage showed the 80-year-old president with his eyes closed for at least 10 seconds while Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke about the importance of free and open trade.

The camera then cut to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was paying attention and diligently taking notes. As reported by The Independent, the moment came just two days into Trump’s trip to Asia, and the outlet noted that jet lag may have played a role.

The clip spread quickly on social media, where critics accused the president of embarrassing the country in front of world leaders. The Republicans Against Trump account shared the footage on X with the caption, “EMBARRASSING on the world stage: Donald Trump falls asleep during the APEC summit in China.” The press office of California Governor Gavin Newsom also posted the clip, writing, “The world is laughing at him.”

The White House insisted he was reading, not sleeping

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung pushed back on the reports on Thursday, calling the claims “Fake News!” He said, “President Trump was looking at papers in front of him while the speaker made remarks. You can clearly see his eyes move back and forth.” Cheung added, “This is why the people desmite the media so much. They constantly lie.”

Trump’s Asia trip began with an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Philippines on Tuesday. He arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday for a two-day visit that included meetings with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

China is hosting this year’s gathering of the 21-member bloc, whose economies account for about 60% of global GDP, as outlined by the China Global South Project. The outlet reported that clean energy, supply chains, artificial intelligence and free trade were on the agenda, along with a planned three-way meeting between Xi, Putin and Trump focused on denuclearization and the Middle East.

The APEC moment is not the first time this year that the president has been accused of dozing off in public. In January, he was pictured with his eyes closed during an Oval Office event celebrating the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, and in February, he was spotted with his eyes closed at a meeting of his newly created Board of Peace.

In May, he appeared to fall asleep during a Memorial Day celebration and at Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He was also accused of nodding off at his UFC 250 birthday party, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the funeral for Senator Lindsey Graham in July and a reading of the names of 9/11 victims, though the White House insisted he was “solemnly listening” during the reading.

Trump and the White House have previously said he is simply blinking when cameras catch him with his eyes closed. Trump, who has insisted he barely sleeps, brushed off the accusations in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on New Year’s Day.

“I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to,” he told the outlet. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

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