A woman says she got strict about her diet and even quit fast food, but kept putting on weight, then she actually looked at her Greek yogurt

An Instagram post just highlighted how important understanding a label is to healthy eating. Los Angeles comedian Kiki Maroon (kikimaroon) recently shared that she has been making an effort to get into shape by joining a gym and being very strict about her diet. However, a mix-up led to weight gain, and the creator has one takeaway, as she noted in her post’s caption: “I should’ve never quit fast food.”

In the video, Maroon explained that a few months ago she decided to clean up her diet to get “super toned” and ready for stage performances again. So she said she started a strict diet routine. This included a breakfast of Greek yogurt, fruit, and protein powder, a chicken or tuna lunch, and dinner of ground turkey, yogurt, and sweet potato. To ensure it would be tasty, Maroon said she bought a large tub of what she believed was authentic Greek yogurt that had no English on the label.

Maroon said that it didn’t go as planned, saying, “I kept gaining weight, and I am now 20 pounds heavier than I have ever been. And I was like, what is going on?” Then she finally looked at her Greek yogurt container. “I’ve been eating f**** cream cheese every day,” Maroon exclaimed. “There’s no English on the label. It’s just, I’ve been eating just pounds and pounds of cream cheese, and a serving size is two tablespoons, and it is like 44% of your daily fat. I have been eating two cups per serving all day.”

Maroon’s users couldn’t understand how she couldn’t taste the difference

One person noted, “But I don’t understand, they have completely different textures, cream cheese is literally so thick and has like a very specific taste.” Another user even joked that Maroon’s “first clue should have been that it was yummy.”

Many other users were supportive, with a user telling Maroon that her weight wasn’t something she had to worry about. They wrote, “It’s okay, it will help keep you warm in the winter. But also, I just saw you with my own eyeballs, and you literally look stunning, amazing, goddess level good.”

According to Anytime Fitness, nutrition labels are helpful tools for making informed food choices. Anytime Fitness Nutrition Coach Adina Gilliam explains that checking the serving size is a crucial first step to prevent underestimating calories. Gilliam emphasizes that serving sizes are based on what people typically eat in one sitting, and ignoring them can lead to overconsuming calories.

The article also suggests focusing on whole foods and checking ingredient lists for quality, and to understand what the product is actually made of. When you are trying to lose weight, prioritizing protein and fiber while watching for hidden sugars is key. As Gilliam notes, it is easy to be swayed by front-of-package marketing, so looking past those buzzwords to the actual facts is the best way to stay on track.

Outside of the label mix-up, one user thought that Maroon’s initial plan needed work too, writing, “As a Greek. As soon as you said ‘authentic ‘ Greek yogurt, I started laughing and said good luck with that (losing weight).” As for Maroon, she had another takeaway from her experience. As she noted, “There’s no moral of the story. I’m just telling y’all I figured it out.”

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