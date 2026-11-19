A woman who recently moved into a new apartment shared a short video on TikTok that showed a blinking green light inside a white square air vent on her bathroom wall. On-screen text in the clip read, “I just moved into this apartment. Someone please tell me I’m paranoid.” The handheld footage slowly zoomed in on the vent while eerie music played in the background.

The green light appeared behind the vertical slats of the vent cover as the camera moved closer. The woman, whose TikTok profile name is Kait, did not appear on camera or speak in the first video. She held the shot steady on the blinking light for the rest of the clip.

Viewers responded with different ideas about what the light might be. Some suggested it could be related to a camera, while others offered explanations tied to the fan or charging indicators.

Woman returns with second video showing closer look at ceiling vent and rental application details

In a follow-up video on TikTok, Kait addressed the situation again while climbing to reach the ceiling. She said, “Okay, so here’s part 2 to the fan camera situation. I’m gonna show it to you guys.” She began to mention her husband’s view before interrupting herself to hold on while climbing.

Once in position, she continued, “So okay, so my husband said that it’s just like the light for the fan, but like obviously, you know, I’ve never seen anything like that.” She pointed the camera at the white slatted vent cover and pushed against it with her hand. She stated, “So this thing does not come off, okay? I don’t know if I’m just stupid, whatever. Okay, I’ll go under it.” In a similar case, one woman’s sister opened an apartment vent with a drill on camera.

The camera then moved underneath the vent into the dark space above the ceiling. A bright green LED light glowed on a component attached to the fan housing. A label on the housing read “Broan-NuTone 2100 Home Ventilating.” Kait asked viewers, “So this is- do y’all see how it’s like attached to that thing? Like, I don’t know if it’s- I don’t know if it’s a camera. It really might not be.”

She anticipated that some people might suggest contacting property management. She said, “I can’t do that because whenever I was filling out the application for this apartment, it ended up doing a full biometric data scan of my face.” She described her reaction at the time as, “And I was like, what the f–k, that’s weird.”

Kait explained that she has been renting for the past decade and had never encountered that step before. She said she emailed the landlord about the biometric data, who stores it, and what third parties have access to it, but they never responded. She added that she already looks “f–king insane” and stated, “I’m not dealing with the cops.”

Many viewers weighed in with their own thoughts after watching the clips. One commenter pushed back on the idea that the light had to be something suspicious, writing, “Vents do not require sensors..” Another offered a more specific take on the color of the light, suggesting it was not a sign of active recording. They wrote, “Green light means the camera is charging not recording. No worries.”

Some responses were more direct about the possibility of a camera. One commenter told her, “You’re not paranoid- if it is a camera call the police before your landlord.” Another played on her original on-screen text with a shorter reply that read, “Good news you’re not paranoid – Bad news you’re not paranoid.” A separate comment simply stated, “its a camera, don’t worry.”

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