Democrats are scheduled to assume control of both the House and the Senate in January and have already signaled plans to examine actions of the Trump administration. In anticipation of those inquiries, the White House has directed federal agencies to obtain internal clearance before allowing personnel to testify before congressional committees.

White House Counsel Will Scharf set out the requirement in a memo that PBS News obtained. The memo states: “Executive Departments and Agencies must obtain approval from the White House Office of Legislative Affairs (OLA) and the Office of the White House Counsel (WHCO) before any agency personnel may agree to appear before any congressional committee.”

Scharf referred to the step as part of an established consultation process and indicated that additional instructions would follow. A White House official, responding to PBS, said the administration “will not be extorted, intimidated, or threatened into submission.” The official cited four letters sent by House Democrats that ordered agencies to retain their records, characterizing the letters as examples of excessive demands.

Agencies face new White House review before any committee appearance

The memo arrives while Attorney General Todd Blanche and Scharf have discussed possible criminal action against Democratic lawmakers over their oversight activities. Officials describe the new approval step as a change from the practice followed by earlier administrations when Congress requested testimony from executive-branch employees.

"Once again, this is very bad news for Jared Kushner, who’s about to find himself on the pointy end of a bunch of subpoenas. This time around, the president’s sons, Don Jr. and Eric, are also getting in on the grift. Companies they’ve invested in scored $3.2 billion in federal… — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2026

According to Public Notice, President Taft issued a directive in 1909 stating that no federal employee should respond to any request for information from either House of Congress, or any committee of either House of Congress, or any Member of Congress, except through, or as authorized by, the head of his department. Congress responded in 1917 by passing 5 U.S.C. § 7211, which provides that the right of federal employees to furnish information to either House of Congress, or to a committee or Member thereof, may not be interfered with or denied.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed Congress’s authority to investigate the executive branch and to enforce that authority with subpoenas. In McGrain v. Daugherty, a 1927 decision stemming from a Senate inquiry into the Justice Department during the Teapot Dome scandal, the Court ruled that the power of inquiry, with process to enforce it, is an essential and appropriate auxiliary to the legislative function.

Conflicts over congressional requests have usually been settled through negotiation between the branches. After Democrats regained the House in 2019, the Trump White House sharply limited cooperation. Among the disputes were demands for information on security clearances granted to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, as well as requests for documents and testimony on other matters.

Then-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler that the committee’s work was a “pseudo law enforcement investigation” and that the appropriate course was for the committee to discontinue the inquiry.

The White House subsequently instructed former White House Counsel Don McGahn not to comply with a subpoena. A federal judge later rejected the claim of absolute immunity, observing that the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings. McGahn ultimately provided closed-door testimony after Trump left office.

Congress also subpoenaed financial records from Trump’s accounting firm. In the Mazars case, the Supreme Court created a four-part test for subpoenas seeking a president’s personal information: the material must be unavailable from other sources, narrowly tailored, connected to a legitimate legislative purpose, and must weigh the burden on the executive against any partisan motive of the lawmakers.

Scharf referenced that ruling in a November 9 letter to Rep. Robert Garcia, who is expected to chair the House Oversight Committee. Scharf wrote that congressional investigations must further a legitimate legislative task and that Congress cannot employ them to exercise powers of criminal prosecution assigned to the Executive and the Judiciary.

He added that Democrats seek to abuse the legislative process to intimidate and to interfere with the lawful functioning of government, and that threats to executive branch officials designed to deter them from public service, or process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro posted on social media: “Trump making up rules as he goes won’t stop the Democratic Congress from investigating and holding him accountable. Nice try.” Rep. Robert Garcia stated: “We are focused on affordability and accountability. Investigating the corruption that’s raising costs for working families is exactly what Oversight is going to do.”

Democrats have identified several areas for review, including the business dealings of Jared Kushner and of the president’s sons, private contributions connected to a ballroom project, the planned presidential library, and the disposition of a jet provided by Qatar.

Questions over who is paying for the ballroom have drawn particular scrutiny. Contempt of Congress carries a five-year statute of limitations, so officials who decline to appear could remain subject to later prosecution depending on election results and any pardons issued before the current term ends.

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