South Korea is currently grappling with a major cheating scandal after the top scorer in a professional tax accountancy exam admitted to using a hidden camera and AI to secure his placement. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the country just days before the Suneung, the high-stakes college entrance exam taken by over half a million students.

According to The Guardian, the individual who achieved the top score by getting only one question wrong out of 160 confessed to his actions in a video released by his lawyer. He said, “I cheated in the tax accountant exam. My top placing is not the result of legitimate effort.” He reportedly photographed questions with a micro camera, fed them into an AI system, and received the answers on his smartphone.

The government is now scrambling to ensure the integrity of the upcoming Suneung, which is scheduled for Thursday. CNBC reported that President Lee Jae Myung shared on X that the government plans to send emergency alerts to all mobile phones in the country, periodically during the exam, to identify any devices students failed to surrender. “Even the most brazen examinee wouldn’t be foolish enough to get caught when a hidden communication device rings during the exam, would they?” Lee wrote.

The government is also making its other measures stricter

Per CNBC, officials are now implementing strict measures, including mandatory inspections of glasses and the use of stickers on clothing buttons to hide potential cameras. Approximately 75,000 supervisors will be deployed across 1,312 testing centers, with additional personnel assigned to monitor for suspicious signals. The government is also seeking legislation to force AI companies to hand over records of suspected illegal requests for exam answers.

YK Hong, a creator who focuses on tech justice, described preparing for and taking the Suneung as one of the most stressful times of her life. In her post, she claimed that the test typically brings the country to a standstill to accommodate the students. She said that stock markets open late, government offices and businesses adjust their hours, aircraft are restricted during the English listening portion of the test, and latecomers even get a police escort.

Hong suggested that the inclusion and evolution of AI require governments and schools to revisit how they check student material and learning, saying, “How and what we’re tested on needs to change.” She suggested that students should be tested on their thought process, where AI and open books won’t provide the answer. She noted, “The entirety of testing needs to be questioned when it comes to AI, because you have to ask whether you’re testing for an answer or for learning.”

As the exam date approaches, the Guardian noted that the tax exam cheat has offered a stern warning to those considering similar tactics. “The Suneung is coming up soon,” he said. “To anyone thinking of cheating as I did: I am going to tell the investigators everything, so please don’t think, ‘I won’t get caught.’”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy