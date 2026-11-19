Passenger on a night flight says flight attendants kept telling everyone to keep their windows shut and ‘please do not look out’

A passenger on a night flight claimed in a TikTok video that flight attendants repeatedly told everyone on board to keep their window shades closed and not to look outside. The clip, posted by @ferrank3, has drawn more than 13 million views, though the airline, the route and the crew’s reason for the request have not been made public.

“I’m on a flight rn, and they keep telling everyone to keep windows shut and to please do not look out,” the creator said in the video. The short clip offered no further detail about where the plane was or exactly how the crew worded the instruction.

The story gained traction when reported by BroBible, which said it reached out to the creator through a TikTok direct message and the video’s comment section. No response from ferrank3 has been reported.

Viewers had theories, but none of them came from the crew

The video set off a wave of speculation, with some viewers wondering whether the crew was hiding something outside the plane to avoid a panic. Others, including users who said they were flight attendants, insisted there were no aliens involved and suggested the request is common when flying near areas at war.

That theory does not line up neatly with how airlines handle dangerous airspace. The International Civil Aviation Organization’s guidance on conflict zones, first issued after the 2014 downing of flight MH17, helps regulators and operators decide whether to allow flights over or near those areas at all. Those risk assessments can lead airlines to reroute or cancel flights.

Keeping a jet out of sight is also not how night flying works. Under FAA rules, aircraft must fly with lighted position lights between sunset and sunrise, and planes equipped with anti-collision lights must keep them on unless the pilot in command turns them off for safety.

Closed shades are a common request on overnight flights, where a dark cabin helps passengers sleep and crossing time zones can bring daylight through the windows in the middle of the night, as View from the Wing has explained. Crews also typically dim the cabin lights for the same reason.

Requests like that mostly fall on whoever is sitting by the window, a spot that has sparked standoffs between passengers over who gets to sit there. It is also possible the crew received a specific instruction from the airline or local authorities, though that cannot be confirmed without knowing which flight it was.

Neither the airline nor the route has been identified.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy