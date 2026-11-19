A bus driver is reportedly no longer employed after allegedly forcing a mother, her own mother and her 22-month-old daughter off a regional coach in New South Wales because the toddler was crying. Kaneesha Williams said the driver ordered the family off the NSW TrainLink service about 15 minutes into the trip, leaving them on the side of a highway with limited food, water and money.

As reported by LADbible, Williams was traveling with her mother, Tamara, and her daughter, Audria. The family had taken a train from Sydney to Wagga Wagga and then transferred to a coach running between Wagga Wagga and Mildura, which Transport for NSW said is operated by Dyson. Nine News understands the driver no longer works for the operator.

Williams recalled the interaction, saying, “He walked up to my seat and said, ‘I can’t drive this bus. Why is that baby crying like that? You’re going to have to get off.’” She said her daughter was simply tired and overstimulated after a long day of travel, and that the family had not behaved aggressively.

The family had to call relatives hours away to come get them

The family was left stranded by their driver on the side of a regional highway, and their phone batteries were running low. Tamara said, “We were very frustrated, confused.” With no other way to reach their destination, they called relatives who lived two and a half hours away to come and pick them up.

#Aboriginal mother allegedly kicked off a bus in regional NSW because her #baby was crying



The #NSW #transport department says passenger safety is its ‘highest priority’ and the driver is no longer employed by the operatorhttps://t.co/9yrtUySAu5 — Nes Evan 🌏 (@NesEvan9) November 17, 2026

Williams has since filed a formal complaint with Transport for NSW and is calling for an independent investigation into the driver’s conduct. “No mother should have to go through what I’ve gone through. No child should have to go through what my daughter’s been through,” she said.

Transport for NSW confirmed it had launched a full investigation and said it “takes the concerns raised extremely seriously.” The agency said the operator’s review of CCTV footage showed the situation should have been handled differently, and a Transport for NSW representative phoned Williams to apologize.

Kinetic, which announced in May that it had agreed to acquire the Dysons business, describes the company as one of Australia’s most established bus and coach operators, running 625 vehicles from 12 depots across Victoria and New South Wales. The coach is part of the NSW TrainLink network, which the state government expanded this year to 49 routes and 638 long-distance services a week.

Kinetic Chief Executive Officer for Australia Matthew Campbell also addressed the situation. “We’re deeply sorry for what Ms Williams, her mother and her young daughter went through on Sunday,” he said. Campbell added that the CCTV footage made clear the family should have been given more time to settle the child and more support to continue their journey, and that the company is reinforcing those expectations with its drivers and operations team.

The driver has not publicly responded to Williams’ account.

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