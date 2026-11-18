A woman said Southwest escorted her off a Las Vegas flight minutes before takeoff because her husband was not on board for her companion-pass ticket. Angie Batis described the late-night removal in a TikTok video, calling the experience embarrassing and horrible after more than 20 years as a Southwest customer. She stated she had been trying to fly home to Boise after four days in Vegas.

Batis explained that she arrived at the airport on time, checked two 50-pound bags, and settled into a window seat with extra legroom. She said the middle seat beside her was empty and that she expected a smooth, short flight home by around 11:15 p.m. She added that she was exhausted and ready to be home.

She claimed that after boarding was complete and the overhead bins were closed, but before the doors were shut, an announcement came over the loudspeaker asking whether Mr. Batis was on the flight. Batis said the announcement was repeated and that she told the crew he was not there. She noted she was sitting in row 14 at the time.

Southwest staff explained the companion pass rules on the plane

A young Southwest employee later approached her row, according to Batis. She said he asked if Mr. Batis was not going to be on the flight. Batis replied that his plans had changed and he was unable to make it.

She claimed the employee told her she was traveling on a companion pass and that her ticket was free because her husband had paid for his own airfare. The employee said, “He has to be on this flight” in order for her to take the flight. Batis stated she asked what she was supposed to do.

Batis said she offered to pay right away with a credit card or to use her own points, noting that she had been a Southwest card member for more than 20 years. She claimed the employee answered that she could not do that because the plane was ready to push back. She described pointing out that it was 9 p.m.

According to Batis, the employee stepped away for about three minutes and then returned. She said he told her, “I’m sorry, miss, I’m gonna have to ask you to deplane.”

He added that it was company policy and that she could not fly on a companion pass without the original person who paid for the flight. Batis stated she gathered her things and was calmly escorted off the plane. Passenger removals like this have stirred debate before, as with another couple kicked off a Southwest flight.

Once in the gangway, she asked what she should do next. She said the employee directed her to the gate agent, who offered a flight the next morning at 8 a.m. for about $400. Batis claimed the agent confirmed she could book the ticket herself and that her husband could use his points.

Batis said she thanked the gate agent for handling the situation nicely. She then called a host named Katie at The Venetian Resort. She claimed Katie arranged a chauffeur, booked a room, offered dinner, and promised transportation the next day. Batis described waiting outside until the driver arrived.

In a later portion of the video, she appears the following morning in a car heading back to the airport. Batis said she only had a small bag with her because she had packed everything else into the checked luggage. She noted she lacked phone chargers and a brush, that her hair was two days old, and that she was still wearing the previous day’s makeup. She added that construction noise outside the hotel continued all night.

Viewers offered mixed reactions to the account. One person called the situation ridiculous and wrote, “The seat is paid for whether the person is there or not.” A commenter who identified as a former flight attendant said companion passes carry no rights if the companion is not present, writing, “Companion passes have no rights if companion isn’t there.”

Another flight attendant pointed to the strain of difficult passenger interactions in recent years, commenting, “ever since the beginning of 2020, we ALL have PTSD from passengers giving us a hard time about something.” One viewer praised the calm response, saying, “Imagine just staying calm and not making a entire scene like some people.” A different person pressed for more information and asked, “Seriously, you need to tell us what happened to Mr. Batis.”

This article relies exclusively on Batis’s version of events. Her claims have not been independently verified by Attack of the Fanboy. Southwest Airlines had not commented on the matter at the time of writing.

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