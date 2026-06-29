Southwest Airlines attendant kicks couple off flight for ‘flipping all over the ground.’ The internet’s not sure whether she was on a ‘power trip’

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant removed a couple from a flight after determining that the woman was intoxicated and presented a potential safety concern. The incident, which was captured in a video shared on X by @wildfreakouts, has sparked a heated debate online regarding the boundaries of acceptable behavior before boarding an aircraft, Daily Dot reported.

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The video shows a tense interaction between the female passenger and the crew. The passenger maintains that she only had one glass of wine and claims she was simply doing cartwheels and backbends. She even goes as far as requesting a formal sobriety test to prove her state. The flight attendant remains firm in her assessment, noting that the situation involves more than just alcohol consumption.

During the exchange, a crew member states, “Anybody who’s exhibiting behaviors of being intoxicated is not allowed to come onto an aircraft,” and further explains that the passenger was “flipping all over the ground.” The crew felt that the passenger was seeking attention from others, which led them to conclude that she should not be allowed to board. The flight attendant also argues that the passenger was not following instructions and appeared impaired both mentally and socially.

This situation has left social media users divided

Some people are siding with the airline crew, emphasizing the importance of passenger safety. One X user wrote, “The only thing the flight attendant did wrong was explaining too much,” adding, “It’s a private business; they have the absolute right to refuse service.” These commenters point out that airline crews have to deal with intoxicated individuals regularly and have a duty to protect everyone on the flight.

On the other hand, many users are defending the couple. They argue that having one glass of wine and being playful with children does not justify being kicked off a flight. Some critics have even suggested that the flight attendant was on a “power trip” during the confrontation.

A flight attendant bans couples from boarding the plane pic.twitter.com/AWGftvpWcL — Pop Feed (@wildfreakouts) June 27, 2026

Federal Aviation Administration regulations are clear on this issue. They state that no person may board an aircraft if they appear intoxicated. Because of this, airlines have the authority to refuse service to any passenger they believe is in that state.

The video also includes a moment where the flight attendant claims that filming her without permission violates federal regulations and demands that the footage be deleted. It is worth noting that there is no broad FAA rule that prohibits passengers from recording airline employees in public areas of an airport or during the boarding process. While individual airlines might have their own specific policies regarding recording, the claim that it is a federal violation is not supported by general FAA rules.

It is always a tough call when crews have to make these split-second decisions at the gate. While it can feel frustrating for the passengers involved, the crew is ultimately responsible for the safety of everyone on that plane.

It is a reminder that flying involves following specific codes of conduct, and airlines have significant discretion when they feel those codes are being broken. Whether this specific case was an overreaction or a necessary safety measure remains a point of contention for those who have watched the video.

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