Dan Sullivan called a second Dan Sullivan on the ballot the biggest cheating scandal in Alaska history, and now he’s lost his seat to Mary Peltola

The midterm results for the last state are in, and Democrat Mary Peltola has defeated two-term Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan in Alaska. It’s a political comeback in a state that historically favored Republicans by wide margins. According to the Anchorage Daily News, this win cements the Senate Democratic majority at 56-44. The Alaska race was one of the most closely watched midterm contests because of the controversy around the ballot and the grace period for counting mailed ballots.

The controversy stemmed from the presence of a second candidate named Dan J. Sullivan on the ballot. This Petersburg resident, a retired teacher, faced allegations that his candidacy was a scheme to siphon votes away from the incumbent. Per the Alaska Beacon, Sen. Sullivan called the situation “the biggest election cheating scandal in the history of the state of Alaska.”

Peltola has consistently denied any involvement in the recruitment of the second candidate. Anchorage Daily News reported that during a campaign appearance in Juneau, she told supporters, “I knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot except for me and the incumbent.” According to Time, she also described the controversy as “just another distraction,” labeling it as “stuff to sell newspapers, stuff to get subscriptions.”

Legal attempts had been made to removed Jan J. Sullivan from the ballot

Time noted that the Republicans attempted to remove the second Sullivan from the ballot. The Trump administration reportedly filed a lawsuit seeking to block certification of the race if the incumbent lost, citing potential voter confusion. Federal District Judge Sharon Gleason, however, dismissed the case on November 1, ruling that the government failed to provide a workable plan for investigating ballots while maintaining voter secrecy.

Time reported that the Department of Justice later appealed this decision. Additionally, President Donald Trump publicly called for votes cast for the second Sullivan and another candidate, Gerald Heikes, to be given to the incumbent, insisting this was the only fair solution.

Former Rep. Mary Peltola’s victory over Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska’s competitive U.S. Senate race has flipped a ninth Republican-held seat to the Democrats, giving Peltola’s party its biggest midterm gain in nearly 70 years. https://t.co/ldhEduxcmM — The Associated Press (@AP) November 18, 2026

Despite the high-profile drama, many voters interviewed by the Alaska Beacon expressed skepticism regarding claims of widespread confusion. Some residents pointed out that the ballot clearly labeled the senator as the incumbent. One voter noted that if people understand the term incumbent, the process is clear. Another local suggested the controversy was blown out of proportion and that the ranked-choice system provides a safeguard against any potential issues.

Anchorage Daily News reported that Peltola built her campaign around the challenges facing rural Alaskans. She frequently discussed the rising costs of fuel, groceries, and housing, often highlighting her background as a Yup’ik Alaska Native.

As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my career to serving our state, there is no greater honor than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first.



Thank you, Alaska. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/DoiDSL0Csj — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) November 18, 2026

Her messaging reportedly resonated with voters who felt that national politicians often overlook the specific needs of remote communities. By focusing on issues like high energy prices and the difficulty of accessing basic supplies, Anchorage Daily News wrote that she aimed to frame her platform as one that puts Alaska first.

The victory makes Peltola the first Alaska Native to serve in the U.S. Senate. As she prepares to take office, she has vowed to address corporate greed and work toward lowering costs for families. Reflecting on her win, she took to X, writing, “there is no greater honor than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy