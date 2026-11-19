Air Force vet went to collect his own combat helmet from a VFW post, then was arrested at an airport in front of his family and jailed 11 days

Master Sausage Roth (themastersausage), a retired Army Master Sergeant, just took to his socials to share the story of an Air Force veteran, Richard Knapp. Roth, who makes a lot of content about news in the military, took to his Instagram and TikTok to highlight what he saw as a “terrible situation,” asking how a donated helmet led to “11 days in custody on a felony arrest for this Air Force veteran.” His post has hundreds of thousands of views.

In his video, Roth shared that Knapp is a 59-year-old who served for over 20 years with deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, and “after he retired, he loaned his early 2000s-era combat helmet to the Cheyenne VFW for display.” Roth shared that when he was returning to the United States on July 23rd, he was arrested at the Washington Dulles International Airport. Roth said, “He did not know he had a felony warrant for his arrest.”

“He spent 11 days in custody,” Roth shared. “He had missed several doses of his twice-daily anti-rejection medicine because his wife donated a kidney to this dude.” Roth noted that the conflict centered on the value of the helmet. “A VFW officer reported about $2,600. Knapp said it was worth less than $400. The felony threshold here in Wyoming is $1,000,” Roth noted. He shared that after witness statements supported Knapp’s claim of donation, the prosecution and the judge dismissed the case.

Roth’s audience was shocked to learn this was a real case

Many viewers expressed disbelief at how things escalated. One user wrote that he looked up the case and shared that it was likely that no one at the VFW recognized Knapp when he picked up the helmet because it was after a decade. Others were just confused about why this case escalated in this way, with one user asking, “So we risk killing the guy and his donated kidney over a $400 helmet.”

Many other viewers saw Knapp’s arrest and his initial struggles to get help to clear his name as an example of a broken system, with one user claiming, “We are turning into a police state.” A different user accused the government of not caring about veterans anymore. Some others also had a lot of criticism for the VFW, with one user stating, “Sounds like another reason why I don’t associate with the VFW.”

According to Cowboy State Daily, the problem began when Knapp visited the VFW on September 24, 2025. According to the evidentiary affidavit, he identified himself to the bartender, Kary Pennington, and collected the helmet from a display case. Post Quartermaster David Stewart later reported the helmet as stolen, claiming it was a World War II-era relic. Since the value he cited, $2600, is larger than the threshold, prosecution treated it as a felony theft, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A former Wyoming VFW commander spent what he called 11 harrowing days in jail, when he was accused of stealing a helmet from a VFW post. Air Force vet Richard Knapp was only collecting his own helmet, however, and the case was later dropped.https://t.co/3GYaCYN93t — Cowboy State Daily (@daily_cowboy) November 14, 2026

The outlet noted that after his retirement, Knapp was the commander of the Cheyenne VFW post, which is how he let the post borrow his helmet. A former VFW officer, Greg Anderson, told the publication that items in the display case were voluntary loans, stating, “They had the right to take that out of there at any time.”

The case was reportedly dismissed on September 2, 2026, after prosecutors realized they could not meet the burden of proof, especially after the witnesses confirmed that Knapp had originally brought the helmet in for display. Knapp remains understandably shaken, telling Cowboy State Daily, “I’m glad I was proven innocent. I would never do anything like (felony theft). Never.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the VFW’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Roth’s Instagram and TikTok posts, and the VFW staff hasn’t provided a statement.

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