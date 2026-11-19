Members of ‘Earth’s most threatened tribe’ visited an outpost in Brazil for yams, and officials say they decide their own ‘forms of friendship’

Around 20 members of the Awá people, one of the world’s last uncontacted groups, approached a government outpost in the village of Tawari in Brazil’s Maranhão state on Monday looking for yams. They accepted the food and went back into the forest, according to Survival International, which described the encounter as historic.

As reported by UNILAD, images of the encounter show members of the group at the edge of the forest holding long wooden spears. The footage was captured by neighboring Guajajara people, who support the government station.

Brazil’s Indigenous affairs agency, FUNAI, said its policy toward isolated peoples “is guided by the principle of non-contact.” Officials added that they respect the right of these peoples to decide their “forms of friendship” with other people and surrounding society, and that the government’s priority is the Awá’s “lives, health and autonomy.”

FUNAI enforces a code of conduct for anyone allowed into territories where isolated groups live. Visitors need FUNAI’s permission and up-to-date vaccinations, and they must be free of illnesses like the flu, COVID-19, measles and chickenpox.

Outsiders also cannot approach, move, disturb, collect or publicize traces of an isolated group, including shelters, tools, food remains and hunting equipment. Commercial activity is banned inside these territories, and photographing or filming requires express authorization.

Disease is one of the biggest dangers for the group. Survival International, which once called the Awá “Earth’s most threatened tribe,” says around 100 Awá remain uncontacted and that illnesses carried by outsiders could wipe out a large part of the group. They live in the Arariboia territory, an area of about 1.2 million acres where illegal loggers, hunters and cattle ranchers have encroached in recent years.

The Guajajara Forest Guardians, who patrol the territory, said the Awá way of life “depends exclusively on hunting and gathering” and that they have protected the group “even at the cost of losing warriors in battle.” Survival International says six Guardians have reportedly been killed for this work.

Indigenous organization COAPIMA said, “This highlights the importance of protecting uncontacted Indigenous peoples, respecting their autonomy and safeguarding their territorial rights.” Survival International Director Caroline Pearce said the Awá are under “extreme pressure” as intruders close in on their land.

“This is a troubling indication of how the continued invasion of unconnected peoples’ forests put otherwise self-sufficient Indigenous people in real danger,” Pearce said. “The Brazilian government must commit the resources necessary to protect Arariboia from the loggers and ranchers who are razing it, in flagrant defiance of the law.”

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