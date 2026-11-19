A woman called 911 about a cardiac arrest, and a fire crew less than half a mile away allegedly refused to go because they didn’t have a tablet

A Michigan fire crew allegedly refused to respond to a cardiac arrest call because their electronic tablet was not working. The situation sparked significant outrage online after audio of the dispatch interaction was posted to Instagram and TikTok by Local 4 News Detroit (local4news). The video, which has gained nearly one million views, shows the fire station while playing a transcript of the conversation between a dispatcher and a captain.

In the audio, the dispatcher notes that Engine 54 would not respond to the cardiac arrest even though it was only two blocks away and states, “And I called them, and I said, like, can you just go put hands on chest until 59 get there? And they said, ‘Oh, 203 has to make that call because we can’t respond to them as far as without EPCR.'”

The Captain clarifies, “They can respond without a tablet, they can’t document without a tablet.” The Dispatcher then tells the captain, “Well, let me just tell you they did not respond.” According to Click On Detroit, the call in question was from August this year. The patient in question was identified as George Walter Willis, and according to the outlet, he passed away from the heart attack, despite attempts by his wife to give him chest compressions as they waited for first responders and Engine 59’s eventual efforts.

Career paramedics, EMTs, and doctors came into the comments, with one user claiming, “The crews have a duty to respond.” This paramedic characterized the failure to respond as negligence. All of these commenters noted that the tablet is secondary to the treatment that was needed, which in some cases led to CPR lasting for an hour, since the data could have just been written on paper.

One retired EMT noted that before tablets, “we would write things on our latex gloves. Then later we would transcribe them onto pieces of paper.” Another critic simply stated, “They all should be fired. Fully. That’s horrendous.”

According to Click On Detroit, Willis’s son, Walter Willis, was present as the emergency unfolded. Walter recalled the event, stating, “It was too late. Like, it took too long. It took way too long for me.”

The outlet noted that when the family heard the dispatch audio, Madeline questioned the priority placed on the equipment, saying, “Well, a tablet came between a human’s life being saved. I mean. What could that tablet have done? What could it have done? Is that tablet gonna put those heart things on my husband? Is that tablet going to perform CPR on my husband? The answer, to me, is no.”

The Detroit Fire Department reportedly stated that emergency personnel arrived about 8 minutes and 29 seconds after the 911 call. A representative for the city claimed the responders were following protocol at the time by saying they couldn’t respond.

Al Saade, representing the Emergency Medical Service Officers Association, told the Investigators at Local 4 that in life and death situations, responders should be able to act without the tablet. “I mean, this is what we train for all year round. And this is cardiac arrest is the call of all calls,” Saade said.

Click On Detroit reported that the department has since updated its policies to ensure dispatch is aware of any non-functioning tablets and to ensure that paper-based backups are used. They stated they are committed to maintaining reliable emergency systems.

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