A man hears his dog’s talk mat demand ‘backyard,’ except his dog was next to him, leaving him to wonder if it was telekinesis

A dog’s talking mat recently startled dog owner Maurice Cobb (ohmymylo) when a button seemingly activated by itself. In a video that combines the footage from various Nest Camera streams, Cobb highlights the exact moment the mat announces “Backyard.” As he mentions in his narrative, Cobb is convinced it’s just a sign that his dog Mylo has developed telekinesis. The Instagram and TikTok post has since racked up over two million views.

At the start of the video, Cobb is relaxing on his couch while his Merle Mini Aussidoodle, Mylo, is fast asleep at his feet, when the talk mat, which is on the other side of the couch, triggers. Cobb noted in his caption, “I checked every camera angle and still can’t explain it.” In the video, he tells his audience, “No one’s near the buttons. We’re both chilling on our couches. Apparently he’s reached the next level of consciousness where pressing things is beneath him.”

Once the mat speaks, Mylo reacts by sprinting towards the back door and then hopping in excitement while Cobb goes to the mat and inspects it to see if something could have pressed the button. He notes that he even checked the app only to see a notification confirming the button press. Cobb quips, “Meanwhile, Professor X is at the back door. Like, I submitted my request. Why are we still discussing this?” He also joked that he “signed up for a talking dog. Telepathy was not in the paperwork at all.”

A deer in the backyard explains Mylo’s excitement but not the button

As Cobb lets Milo out, he concludes the video with a little recap, noting, “So Milo’s mastered telekinesis. My heart rate’s still elevated. And if anyone has a contact at the circus, please let me know because apparently he’s also a pogo stick.” Then, in the overlay, he announces, “There was a deer in the backyard.”

Cobb’s viewers had a lot of theories on what might have happened. Some embraced the supernatural, with one user quipping, “Congratulations you now have 2 dogs…1 of them is a ghost dog tho.” Another wrote, “Plot Twist: the deer has telekinesis and wanted to hang out.”

Many other users were very tickled by Mylo’s excited jumps to get out of the house, with one user noting that the dog likely thought it was Cobb announcing that they were going out. The user also offered a possible explanation, writing, “If it is a button that is used often, the wiring inside could be developing a short. Which you wouldn’t be able to tell unless you took it apart.”

Talk mats work by letting pet parents record specific words onto paw-sized buttons. According to Rover, the goal is to provide dogs with an alternate way to get attention outside of bringing their owner items and to express needs like “outside” or “food.” While some dogs learn to combine these buttons for complex communication, experts note that success often depends on the individual dog’s interests and the consistency of the training.

Of course, amongst all the amusement at the situation, some users believed that the mat might indicate a bigger problem. One user noted that since the mat is connected to the internet, it could be a sign of a hacking attempt. They cautioned Cobb, “Check the vulnerabilities of your network.” Around them, the humor continued, with a user noting, “The button said ‘backyard’ and Mylo said ‘say less’.”

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