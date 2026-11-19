A woman asks for advice on whether she should attend a wedding after her friends are disinvited for calling out the bride over a racist joke

“I need your advice,” is how Lex Ginger (lex.ginger) started a recent post on Instagram. In a post with tens of thousands of views, the attorney and content creator asked her viewers if she should attend a destination wedding in New Orleans after the bride disinvited the creator’s friend. Ginger shared that the problem began when the bride made a race-based joke and was called out for it.

Ginger shared that her husband is part of a trio of friends, and she is particularly good friends with the other wife, Mari. She said that the third member of the trio, Tom, is getting married to Ashley later this year. Ginger claimed that during a card game in May, Ashley tried to make a joke with the word Mexicans, and when Marie, who is Mexican, asked, “Why is that funny?” the bride-to-be left the table and “goes upon her merry way.” According to Ginger, Ashley did not speak to the group for months after.

Ginger said that Mari realized something was off when they tried to RSVP for the wedding, only to find their names missing from the website. She claimed that Tom told them they were disinvited. When the couple met with Tom and Ashley to talk, Ginger said that Ashley berated Mari for 30 minutes, claiming that calling out her joke was aggressive and embarrassing. Ashley supposedly refused to apologize for the joke and even mentioned that she had a half-Mexican friend who would find it funny.

Ginger shared that Tom was close friends with the group for years

In her post, Ginger shared that her husband had been friends with Tom for 16 years and was a groomsman, while Mari’s husband had known him for eight. She said that Tom has been at every one of her family events and that the group was even by his side during a health battle in 2020. So, she noted that it was “shocking” to see Tom distance the group, when all they ever wanted was for him to be happy. She was also shocked that Tom only offered a cursory apology for the disinvite.

Ginger’s viewers had a lot to say about Tom and Ashley, and one user had a very blunt message for Ginger, writing, “You can go to Tom’s next wedding.” There was a lot of sympathy for the relationship ties within the group that now seemed to be strained. As one commenter noted, “It’s so difficult to watch a good friend be controlled by their partner.”

While couples might choose to avoid inviting certain guests, like troublesome family members, experts generally suggest that once invites are issued, uninviting guests is a major etiquette misstep. According to The Knot, once an invitation is extended, it acts as a social contract. Etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts notes that while there are rare, life-altering situations where a change might be necessary, uninviting someone is often viewed as rude and can have long-term consequences for relationships.

Wedding planner Lindsey Nickel adds that such decisions should ideally be made by both partners and only for significant reasons, rather than minor disagreements. One commenter described the consequences by writing, “Not only are we not going, we’re not friends with Tom anymore either.”

As of now, Ginger shared that she doesn’t intend to go to the wedding and is leaving her husband’s decision up to him. She shared that her husband is scheduled to meet with Tom soon to discuss the situation further.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Tom and Ashley’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Ginger’s Instagram video.

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