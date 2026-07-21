Woman showed up uninvited to her sister-in-law’s Maine wedding. Then the confrontation turned physical, and police got involved

A wedding in Maine reportedly turned tense after a woman arrived without an invitation and got into a confrontation with members of the wedding party, according to videos shared on TikTok. The clips, which have collectively gathered 5.7 million views, show the woman recording herself as family members repeatedly asked her to leave.

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The situation later allegedly turned physical. Jenlee Hicks shared photos on TikTok that she said showed the aftermath of the altercation. Police were reportedly called, and criminal charges were said to have been filed against the woman.

The footage was reposted by the TikTok account @original_ghettogaragetv, though several people involved also shared their own versions of events. The woman accused of crashing the wedding posted from her account @makenzielee_, while the bride, who posts under @shawna_nadeau, and @jenleehicks also shared videos giving their side of the story.

Bride says family had been estranged from the woman for years

According to comments the bride posted on TikTok, her family had reportedly been in no contact with the woman for about two years before the wedding. She said this was due to a pattern of behavior she described as abusive, which she claimed had gone on for more than a decade.

The bride said in her TikTok comment that the harassment resumed once the woman found out about the wedding and wanted to attend despite not being invited. “As soon as she found out when we were getting married the harassment started,” the bride wrote. “She wanted to go to the wedding and for no good reason.”

The bride also clarified that the woman is married to her brother. She said she respected her brother’s decision to stay in the relationship, even though she personally chose not to have contact with his wife. “It’s his life and his choice and I have accepted that,” she wrote.

She added that her brother and nephew were welcome at the wedding, but that inviting the woman was something she was not willing to do. “NOBODY in their right mind would allow or want someone of this character to go to their wedding,” the bride wrote in her comment. Similar family drama has led other brides to ban specific relatives or partners from their weddings.

In the video, a woman in a blue shirt, identified as bride’s friend Jenlee Hicks, can be heard telling the camera holder that she was not invited and needed to leave. “You’re literally still standing on property that’s not yours, and you’re unwelcome during a f–king bridal party. Just go,” she said. She went on to say, “You weren’t invited to the wedding. I was told to come out and tell you to go, and I’m just doing what I’m asked to do, which is go.”

A second woman, wearing a red dress and identified as the bride’s friend, also spoke to the camera holder during the exchange. “Wait a minute, you know what she’s doing? She’s antagonizing,” she said. The woman in blue responded by suggesting the behavior amounted to “narcissistic manipulation.”

The woman in red later warned the camera holder that she could face legal consequences for staying on the property. “Respectfully, you need to leave instead of walking further onto their property, because you can be arrested for this, because this is private property, unfortunately,” she said.

Toward the end of the video, the camera holder can be heard telling the two women, “Happy wedding day! I’ll see you tomorrow,” appearing to reference plans to attend the wedding itself despite the confrontation. She was then seen approaching a man in the background, telling him, “I’ll see you tomorrow at the wedding too.”

The bride later said that she pressed charges and obtained a protection order following the incident, according to her TikTok comments. One commenter (@theloreofliv), describing themselves as “red dress girl,” wrote that a restraining order had since been granted. “We all got a restraining order against the girl who caused the scene all is well,” the commenter wrote. “My bestie is happily married and had the perfect wedding!!”

Another commenter claimed that the woman recording the video was the bride’s sister-in-law and had been “charged, convicted, and sentenced” in connection with the alleged assault. This claim has not been independently verified. Similar family disputes, like a bride’s sister-in-law claiming exclusion from a wedding, can lead to revenge plans.

The videos drew a range of reactions in the comments section. One viewer wrote, “So you’re not invited and they asked you to leave?? Honey leave why the hell would you allow them to humiliate you like that. Walk away.” Another commented, “You would never catch me somewhere where I’m not welcome. So awkward.”

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