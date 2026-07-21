This woman had one of her possessions confiscated by TSA, only to find the same item being sold in an airport store

After her Swiss knife was confiscated by TSA, a woman thought it was the end of it but was reportedly surprised to find she could buy the same item at an airport store after clearance. She recorded herself sitting inside the airport and posted it on her social media.

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According to Brobible, Finie Lou (@fini.lou) shared a video on her TikTok giving insights into what happened. She declared that TSA confiscated her Swiss knife, allegedly calling it dangerous. But later, she ended up buying the same knife from the airport store. Lou alleged that she had bought her own Swiss knife from the store, and the whole scenario did not make sense to her. No comments from the airport were found.

The overlay of her 7-second-video said, “TSA took my Swiss Army Knife because it’s considered a weapon and highly dangerous. 10 minutes later and I bought the exact same one inside the airport. Doesn’t make much sense, but here I am.” The video seemingly went viral, garnering about 1.5 million views on TikTok.

Viewers question the logic behind TSA rules after viral airport knife video

As the video gained a significant audience, viewers poured in their opinions on the matter, with many unenthusiastic towards the TSA confiscating items. As one of the commenters claimed, “Infinite inventory glitch, they confiscate them and resell it back to you.” While another user wrote, “They have a deal with the Duty Free Shops inside the gates. TSA confiscates, so you purchase a replacement.”

Apart from these opinions, someone seemed to have sided with the TSA over the knife confiscation: “I can understand that water baught after security is ok to bring on a plane as that one is probably not an explosive liquid, but a knife is still a knife no matter on what side of security you baught it, how the f can that be allowed? Make it make sense.”

TSA, on its website, has given a complete guide to what is permitted and what is not. According to TSA’s website, knives are strictly prohibited to carry on a plane. However, it appears to be an exception that certain types of knives are allowed, including the one Lou was carrying, but these knives must be in the checked bag and should be properly wrapped to avoid injury. Despite the rules allowing the knife to pass through, it looks like the final decision lies with the officer on duty to allow the passenger to carry it.

It appears that the viewers were divided on the TSA concern, and there’s no follow-up video from Lou to provide more insights. Her claims are not independently verified.

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