Woman claimed her SIL excluded her from the wedding out of fear of being upstaged, then she came up with a revenge plan

A seemingly odd wedding interaction has come to light. A woman claimed that her in-laws were jealous because she had lost a noticeable amount of weight and did not want her to outshine them at a family event. So, it appears that they excluded her from some events, but she ended up planning a wedding dress as revenge.

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According to Bored Panda, a woman with the Reddit profile u/Here4TheParTea posted on a subreddit about the incident, which she reportedly learned about. The woman in her Reddit post wrote the full background of the story, saying that she was 36, married her husband in 2013, and claimed that her husband’s family had no issues with her until she lost 149 lb, when they suddenly started excluding her from every family gathering.

Redditor mentioned that her husband’s family did not have an issue with her daughters, who were from her previous marriage. But it appears that her three sisters-in-law did not get along with her after she lost weight. She claimed they began excluding her from some family gatherings, and even on the girls’ shopping day, she was apparently not welcome. The Redditor claimed that all three of her SILs gained weight while she was losing it, which seemingly created issues between them.

It appears that the Redditor’s daughter made the jealousy claims

A Redditor, in her post, explained her theory, which held that her sisters-in-law were allegedly jealous of her weight loss. At the youngest SIL’s wedding, they reportedly excluded her from being her bridesmaid because she might take all the spotlight. Things seemed odd when the Redditor’s mother-in-law told her that Layla, the bride and SIL, would make her daughters her bridesmaids but not the Redditor.

It appears that after one month or two, the Redditor’s daughter brought up the case and told her that she had observed that Layla, who did not invite her to her wedding, seemed to dislike her. Her daughter claimed, “Momma, I honestly think Aunt Layla is jealous of you and fears that you’ll will upstage her. Think about it -even before you lost all that weight, you have legit always been the gorgeous one of the family.”

She also added, “Momma, I think she (Layla) actually messed up by NOT making you a bridesmaid because then at least she could control what you wear.” The Redditor then claimed that one of her girls suggested a revenge idea to “find the wedding guest outfit of the century, just to make a point and get somewhat a revenge.” The woman then mentioned that she had found, “a stunning blue jumpsuit with deep, but tasteful front and back plunge.”

Following the family drama, the woman hasn’t updated her post yet to provide insight into whether she went with this idea. The identity and the names of the people involved remain unknown, as the Redditor also mentioned, “I made this account for burner purposes. No real names are used.”

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