A Spanish World Cup winner gave his gold medal to his mother, who once crossed the Sahara Desert while pregnant with his brother

Nico Williams sprinted off the pitch after Spain’s extra-time win over Argentina in the World Cup final, climbed into the stands, and unclipped the gold medal from around his own neck. He placed it around his mother’s instead. According to Daily Dot, the moment came right after Ferran Torres scored the extra-time winner that Williams helped set up with a header, sealing Spain’s second World Cup title in New Jersey on Sunday.

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A clip of the exchange was posted to Reddit’s r/MadeMeSmile, where it quickly picked up traction of its own. For people who only know Williams as a fast, dangerous winger, the scene plays like a nice moment between a mother and her son. The full story behind it goes back decades, long before Nico was even born.

His parents, Maria and Felix, left Ghana in the 1990s while Maria was seven months pregnant with her first son, Iñaki, and set out on a journey of nearly 2,000 miles toward Spain. Much of that trip was spent packed into overcrowded open-back trucks, and long stretches were covered on foot across the Sahara Desert, where daytime temperatures can climb past 40 degrees Celsius.

Then their story almost ended at the border

After reaching Melilla, Spain’s enclave in North Africa, the couple scaled the border fence hoping to cross into Spanish territory, only to be detained as undocumented migrants and threatened with deportation. A lawyer working with the Catholic aid group Caritas gave them one piece of advice that changed everything: claim asylum as citizens of a country at war instead. Maria and Felix tore up their Ghanaian papers, identified themselves as Liberian, and were allowed to stay.

They eventually settled in Bilbao, where a Catholic priest named Iñaki Mardones helped the family get on its feet and went on to become the boy’s godfather; Maria and Felix named their first son after him. Felix worked as an electrician at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge in London for nearly a decade to support the family back home. Maria held multiple jobs of her own, and Iñaki, the oldest, helped raise his younger brother while their parents were out earning a living.

Nico has spoken about that stretch before. “The situation was a bit difficult. They came from Ghana, and I think it was difficult to leave their family and friends there without knowing anything about Spain,” he told FourFourTwo. “I learned how to share those values that other people don’t have. Thanks to my parents, I have them. I’ve never lacked anything because they’ve always been there for me.”

Williams made a similar tribute once before, handing his mother a medal after Spain’s Euro 2024 win as well, so Sunday’s version carried a message he’s expressed before, that the medal belongs to her as much as it does to him. The same Reddit post drew a wave of supportive comments. “What an accomplishment. For both of them,” one person wrote, and another replied, “Stuff like this is why I think sports are important. They’re more than just entertainment.”

Someone else added, “She crossed a whole desert and her boys ended up on top of the world. That’s a full circle moment right there.” Viral clips of parents going to extraordinary lengths for their kids tend to land the same way, including one recent case where a mother turned herself into a human ladder to help her daughter escape a freshly lined pool.

Nico signed a 10-year contract extension with Athletic Club in July 2025 that runs through 2035, and his release clause has been reported this year in the €90 to 100 million range, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona all recently linked as potential suitors.

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