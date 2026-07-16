Daughter gets trapped in freshly lined pool, only for mom to become human ladder and save the day: ‘Made me miss my mom’

A mother stepped in to act as a human ladder to help her daughter escape a freshly lined pool, turning a tricky home improvement project into a viral internet moment. The situation unfolded after the daughter finished installing a new vinyl liner, which is a waterproof membrane used to cover the interior surface of a pool. Once the installation was complete, the pair realized the liner needed time to set, and the daughter could not climb out without potentially damaging the fresh work, Daily Dot reported.

Recommended Videos

The hilarious ordeal was captured on video by a grandmother, who filmed the two women brainstorming solutions for over 30 minutes. The footage shows them engaged in constant banter and doubled over in laughter as they attempted various creative engineering methods to exit the pool. At one point, they even considered jumping onto what appeared to be artificial turf at the edge of the pool.

Every time the daughter attempted a jump, the mother would giggle, which inevitably caused the daughter to burst into laughter as well. The mother eventually decided to become a human ladder to solve the problem. She sat down on the pool floor, using her core strength and legs to hoist her daughter up and out of the structure.

After they managed to regain their composure from all the laughing, the maneuver worked perfectly

The mother later shared the video on TikTok via her channel, @shielaesco, where it has already amassed 2.5 million views. In the caption, she noted, “By the end, we were exhausted, laughing hysterically, and questioning why getting OUT of a pool was harder than getting IN.” She also encouraged her viewers to watch the clip until the very end because it was the “funniest thing” they had recorded.

Sometimes the only way out of a situation is the most ridiculous plan you and your mom can come up with on the spot.



This one involved teamwork, trust issues, and what can only be described as a human ladder… and somehow it worked.



Family problem-solving at its finest.



Anyone… pic.twitter.com/u3MeH9jt05 — End3of6Days9 (Helen) 🇺🇸 (@end3of6days9) July 16, 2026

The video quickly made its way over to X, where user @end3of6days9 shared it with their followers. The post resonated with many people, who described the scene as family problem-solving at its finest. The comment section on X was flooded with laughter, jokes, and praise for the duo. One user commented, “Not much has me laughing out loud these days, but this was hysterical.” Another viewer shared a more sentimental reaction and said, “I laughed way too hard at this video. It also made me miss my mom.”

Other commenters pointed out that this is exactly the kind of funny, chaotic memory that a family will look back on and talk about for years. It is rare to see such a genuine, unscripted moment go viral, but the combination of the high stakes for the new pool liner and their infectious laughter clearly struck a chord with millions of people.

While the details of the video remain specific to the account shared by @shielaesco, it is easy to see why so many people found the clip so relatable and entertaining.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy