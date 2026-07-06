Trump’s motorcade crossed the reflecting pool before it reopened. Doug Burgum says it didn’t damage the pool’s coating and blames the vandals

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum is pushing back against the idea that the presidential motorcade played any part in the recent problems at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. During a conversation, Burgum showed clear frustration about the continued attention on the renovation project.

Recommended Videos

According to Politico, he repeated the administration’s claim that vandals are responsible for the damage to the pool. This comes after a period of heavy scrutiny over the multimillion-dollar project, which aimed to seal leaks and change the color of the pool base to an American flag blue ahead of the country’s 250th birthday.

The pool has faced problems such as algae growth and sections of the liner floating in the water, but the administration says outside interference is the main cause. Burgum said that without such interference, the sealant “would never just, like, peel off or fall off.”

The debate has been fueled by viral images and footage from May 7, 2026, showing President Donald Trump’s motorcade driving through the empty, newly painted pool. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted a video of the event that same day, with the caption “President Trump rides in the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial!” while referencing a popular song.

BASH: The president's armored motorcade of SUVs, which can weigh up to 20,000 pounds, drove across that new coating of the reflecting pool. Could that have damaged it?



BURGUM: No. There was no damage that night whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/EI2Xh476Ft — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 5, 2026

These widely shared images confirm the motorcade did cross the landmark before it was refilled with water, reports Snopes. Despite this, Burgum dismissed the idea that the vehicles caused any harm. He argued that the vehicles in the motorcade were lighter than the president’s usual fully armored transport, and said the rubber pool bottom had not even been installed at that time. According to Burgum, “There was no damage that night whatsoever.”

The administration has taken a firm stance against people it believes have damaged the site. At least seven people have been arrested for allegedly damaging the pool, including David Hearn, a 67-year-old former U.S. Olympian. Hearn is facing a felony destruction of property charge, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence if he is convicted. The former Olympian’s lawyers have called the charges outrageous and politically motivated.

Hearn has denied the allegations and said he did not remove or damage any part of the pool. Burgum said the “courts will decide” the outcome, and stressed the need to protect federal property, saying, “If people are defaming our monuments, they should face the consequences of that.”

The controversy has continued since the pool reopened, becoming a major topic of public discussion as the National Park Service worked to maintain the site. The administration keeps defending its renovation efforts despite public talk about the motorcade crossing the pool floor.

Burgum said he was confused by the ongoing attention, stating, “I can’t understand why people want to keep talking about the beautiful, beautiful reflecting pool.” The project’s ballooning costs have raised questions about the pool contractor’s original price estimate.

He also pointed to the wider work being done by the Interior Department to restore other monuments and fountains across the nation’s capital, suggesting that public focus on the reflecting pool overlooks these other efforts. Claims that the motorcade contributed to the peeling paint have spread widely on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, but they have not changed the official position.

The Interior Department says its photographic evidence points only to people who intentionally cut portions of the pool bottom. Whether the motorcade’s path across the site in early May played any role in the sealant’s later damage remains disputed, even as the administration rejects any connection. For now, Burgum’s focus remains on the legal cases against those accused of damaging federal property, rather than on the events during the site’s renovation period.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy