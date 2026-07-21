A family of seven ordered $300 worth of food at an Orlando diner. Then surveillance footage showed them leaving one by one without paying

A family of seven allegedly ate a $300 meal at an Orlando restaurant and then left without paying, according to the restaurant. The incident reportedly took place at At The Diner on July 19, during what the restaurant described as its busiest shift of the day.

Recommended Videos

The restaurant shared surveillance footage of the incident on Instagram, saying the group appeared to leave the premises in stages rather than all at once. Staff did not realize what had happened until after the family had already left.

According to the Daily Mail, the restaurant said this was not the first time it had allegedly experienced this kind of incident, though it noted that this was the first time children were involved.

The restaurant said the family ordered several dishes and appeared to take their time eating before allegedly leaving without settling the bill. The restaurant described the exit as having happened in a staged, gradual manner rather than all at once. This is not the only such incident to draw attention recently, as another eatery also asked the public to help identify diners accused of skipping out on a bill.

The black mother who made her family walk out on a $300 restaurant bill in Orlando, Florida, has been identified as Adeliah Jones, a resident of Flint, Michigan, who is vacationing in Florida.



It would be a shame if we ended their vacation. pic.twitter.com/aTYlhzx3Zo — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 20, 2026

The footage, as shared by the restaurant, appears to show a man in a white vest leading the group toward the exit. He allegedly handed car keys to a woman in the group, who then slipped out to bring the car around to the front of the restaurant. He then followed shortly after, accompanied by a young boy, the restaurant said.

The rest of the group stayed seated at the table for a period of time, continuing to eat, before another woman and a young girl also got up and headed for the exit, the restaurant’s account indicated. Similar tactics have been described elsewhere, with one account detailing what a witness called a well-executed dine-and-dash method used to avoid paying a bill.

One woman apparently stayed behind at the table after the others had left. The restaurant alleged that her presence was intended to make it look as though the group planned to pay. Footage shared by the restaurant appears to show her sitting quietly for a moment before standing up and leaving, breaking into a run as she reached the door, according to the post.

Staff did not appear to notice anything unusual while the group was leaving, and employees reportedly continued clearing tables as normal throughout the incident, the restaurant said. The restaurant posted the footage online with the caption “Orlando Beware!”, along with red exclamation marks, and urged other local businesses to remain alert to similar situations.

The post has since attracted significant attention on social media, with many users reacting to the footage. “And with kids? What a great role model 🙏🏼‼️” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Yay, great parenting!! Kids are going to normalize this. How superb 🤦🏻‍♀️” A third commenter wrote, “People wonder why stereotypes exist and are true.”

Not all reactions were critical of the diners. One commenter questioned the restaurant’s account of events, writing, “It looks like they didn’t enjoy the food because they left it all on the table. Did they ask to speak with a manager and one never came to the table? Sorry this happened to your business, but the plates aren’t empty.” Other commenters suggested that restaurants consider requiring payment up front to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Dine-and-dash incidents, in which customers leave without paying for a meal, can have a significant financial impact on restaurants, particularly smaller or independently owned businesses that operate on narrow profit margins. In some cases, servers worry that they will be held responsible for unpaid tabs, although labor laws in many jurisdictions are understood to restrict employers from deducting such losses from employee wages.

It remains unclear whether the restaurant has filed a formal police report regarding the incident. The matter is said to still be under investigation, and the identities of the family members involved have not been confirmed publicly.

The restaurant has not publicly released additional details beyond what was shared in its Instagram post, and it is not clear whether further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy