A man told his date she was wasting his money by not finishing her plate. So he ate the leftover bones and cob to prove his point

A woman said her recent lunch date took an unusual turn when her date allegedly criticized her for leaving food on her plate, then ate her chicken bones and corn cob in front of her. Starr Sullivan, who posts on Threads as @msstarrcherise, shared the account of the date in a post online.

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Sullivan said in her post that the date took place on a Tuesday and was a first date. She said she ordered wings, corn on the cob, and greens, while her date ordered wings, corn on the cob, and mac and cheese.

According to Sullivan, after she finished eating, her date’s face was “all scrunched up.” She said she asked him what was wrong, and he allegedly responded, “You’re wasting my money with all that foot left on the plate.”

Sullivan said she looked down at her plate and saw only chicken bones and a corn cob remaining. She said her date then picked up her bones and began eating them. She noted in her post that she is familiar with people who eat chicken bones and said that practice alone would have been fine with her.

However, Sullivan said her date also took her corn cob and said, “and everyone knows this is the best part of corn on the cobb,” before eating both his own cob and hers. She said nothing was left afterward except what she described as “corn husk dust.”

Sullivan said she told him, “I didn’t know that was edible?” and added, “Also I like my teeth.” She said her date replied, “That’s the problem, yall want restaurant dates and then get here and waste men’s money.”

Sullivan said her date then complained to her that his teeth felt loose on the sides. She said she decided to leave shortly after, writing that she “skedaddled.” Other diners have also gone viral for reactions to how their date handled food, including a man’s stunned response to leftovers his date took home after a $220 dinner.

The post has drawn attention online, with several users responding in the comments section of Sullivan’s post. One commenter wrote, “I am in distress for you. Did you perhaps encounter an alien in a human suit trying to blend in? Was he singing the don’t be suspicious song when he arrived?”

Another commenter referenced a line from the film Jaws, writing, “When he dies they’ll cut him open and a license plate, a rocking chair, and half the little Kitner boy will spill out all over the dock.” A third commenter asked, “Did you go on a date with a goat?” Another user reacted to the detail about the bones, writing, “Eating BONES??? Holy intestinal perforation!”

Sullivan’s account has not been independently verified, and it is not clear whether her date has publicly responded to her description of the events. Disputes over finishing a plate have surfaced in other viral stories too, including one involving a woman who refused to pay for wings she said tasted bad after eating the entire order.

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