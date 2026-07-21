Memphis pizza shop refused to serve National Guard and faced online boycott calls. Now it’s getting such a crowd that it needs extra crew

Tamboli’s Pasta and Pizza is seeing a massive surge in customers, requiring the owner to bring in extra staff just to keep up with the demand, The Guardian reported. This surge comes despite intense online backlash and boycott calls directed at the Memphis restaurant after owner Miles Tamboli announced he would not serve the National Guard troops deployed to the city by the Trump administration.

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The disconnect between the online reaction and the reality on the ground is striking, as the shop has been packed with patrons showing their support. The situation began in early July when Miles Tamboli released a video stating his refusal to serve the National Guard. His decision followed a series of incidents where troops killed two city residents, which brought the total number of fatalities linked to the federal initiative to four since it began in September. President Trump had initially claimed the task force would help reduce the crime rate in the city.

Following the announcement, local activist Hunter Demster highlighted the decision on social media, which sparked a wider movement for businesses to refuse service to the task force. This caught the attention of accounts like Libs of TikTok and Fox News Radio host Todd Starnes, who quickly called for a boycott. The result was a wave of review bombing on Google and even threats of violence against Miles Tamboli and his family.

The owner noted that he and his family had to leave their home due to these threats

He also encountered people who seemed detached from reality, noting that one detractor attempted to prove the restaurant was failing by sending him a screenshot of a conversation with Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok.

🇺🇸A Memphis pizzeria owner refused service to National Guard troops deployed to fight violent crime.



Miles Tamboli of Tamboli’s Pasta & Pizza called it an act of “patriotism,” sparking boycott calls and sharp criticism from officials who credit the troops with major crime… — NewsForce (@Newsforce) July 19, 2026

Despite the digital noise, the local community has rallied behind the business. By 5:30 PM just a few days after the controversy erupted, the restaurant already had a full house and a line forming outside. Staff members confirmed that the shop had never been that crowded so early in the evening. Miles Tamboli reported that business is up a great amount, which was clearly visible during the busy Friday service.

Patrons at the restaurant expressed their support for the owner’s stance. Sarah Jones, who visited with her family, explained that she stands by businesses refusing service as a form of resistance and protest. She mentioned that while she does not blame the National Guard members personally, the public is often limited in how they can show their frustration due to police overreaction at protests.

Carol Bigam, a retired FedEx employee, echoed this sentiment while eating cannoli at the restaurant. She stated, “If you have a business – a small family-owned business – that says, ‘You know what, I’m sorry, I can’t serve you, I just don’t believe you should be here,’ it really should be OK,” adding, “Is he not allowed free speech? He was very professional about it. Give me a break, man.”

The tension in the city has been building since the Trump administration announced the federal task force last year. Governor Bill Lee amplified the presence by activating the National Guard, leading to high-visibility patrols in areas like Beale Street. While many residents and local leaders initially accepted the presence of federal agents, the recent string of fatal shootings has caused that patience to wear thin. These incidents included the deaths of Darrin Pigram on 13 May, Jonah Neal on 21 May, Tyrin Johnson on 5 July, and Alphonso Ivy on 8 July.

For many Memphis residents, buying a pizza has become a simple, effective way to participate in a protest without needing to face the armed forces on the street.

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