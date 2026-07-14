AOC claimed ICE killings slowed when funding was cut, then pointed to two fatal shootings in a single week after funding was restored

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out a recent wave of fatal shootings involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, labeling the incidents as criminal and an unacceptable abuse of power. The congresswoman spoke on the matter during an interview at the Capitol, highlighting a fatal shooting in Biddeford, Maine, as an indicator of a system with insufficient oversight.

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The Maine incident involved a 26-year-old Colombian man and marked the second fatal shooting by federal agents in the span of one week. Ocasio-Cortez noted that the individual may not have been the actual target of the warrant in question. Video evidence of the encounter has reportedly begun to call into question official claims that lethal force was necessary.

Ocasio-Cortez drew a direct line between these events and the restoration of agency funding, stating that the return of resources has seemingly led to an increase in civilian deaths. According to MeidasTouch News, she said, “I said a couple of weeks ago: I would not be surprised if ICE funding started up again, we would start to see more civilian deaths at the hands of ICE… We didn’t see things like this happening to the same degree when we froze ICE funding.”

ICE custody deaths have more than doubled since early 2025, as detention numbers surpass 70,000

The Maine shooting followed another fatal shooting that occurred in Houston, Texas, only days earlier. These back-to-back incidents have intensified scrutiny on the agency, particularly regarding the absence of body cameras and the lack of transparency during these encounters.

AOC: I said a couple of weeks ago: I would not be surprised if ICE funding started up again, we would start to see more civilian deaths at the hands of ICE…



We didn’t see things like this happening to the same degree when we froze ICE funding. pic.twitter.com/GARC5mBAas — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2026

These shootings are taking place during a period of significant instability within the broader detention system. Since President Donald Trump’s second administration began in January 2025, the number of deaths occurring in ICE custody has climbed to levels not seen in more than ten years, according to available data.

The mortality rate within these facilities has reportedly more than doubled since the start of 2025. Currently, more than 70,000 individuals are being held across various detention facilities, with that number continuing to rise. Similar concerns about transparency have been raised regarding ICE’s reporting of deaths that occur shortly after release.

With detention numbers growing and the mortality rate trending upward, advocates are pushing for Congress to intervene. They are describing the situation as a systemic failure and calling for a complete overhaul of how these operations are monitored and managed.

The call for greater transparency around ICE operations has grown louder following the two fatal shootings this week, with advocates and lawmakers pointing to the lack of body camera footage and independent oversight as central problems that need to be addressed. Similar recent incidents have occurred, including an ICE shooting in Northern California.

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