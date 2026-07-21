Donald Trump has reportedly not shared Iran war casualty statistics with Congress. House Democrat calls him ‘a dictator running this country’

President Trump has not shared Iran war casualty statistics with Congress, according to Rep. Adam Smith. This lack of transparency has become a major point of contention as hostilities with Iran continue to escalate. Smith, who serves as the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, expressed his frustration regarding the administration’s approach to reporting equipment losses and casualty figures, The Hill reported.

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The situation involves the deaths of three U.S. service members over the last week. Fears are growing that these losses could push the president toward further escalating the conflict. These recent deaths have brought the total U.S. death toll to 17 since the conflict began in February.

The Pentagon identified 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan as killed in action on Friday. Additionally, Pvt. Isabella Gonzales was killed in action on Saturday during an attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. On Tuesday, officials identified Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, of Fayetteville, N.C., as the service member killed during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.

Smith criticized the administration’s handling of the conflict

Smith stated that the president is acting like “a dictator running this country.” He elaborated on his concerns by saying, “We have never had a situation where we’ve been at war and the president has treated it as his own war, where he doesn’t have to share information with the American people or with Congress. I mean, this is a frightening situation.”

'We Have a Dictator Running This Country': House Democrat Says Trump Isn't Sharing U.S. Casualty Figures With Congress https://t.co/YR2EPmqr04 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 21, 2026

Despite his role on the Armed Services Committee, Smith noted that he is not receiving the information he expects. He explained that his staff is in constant contact with the Pentagon, but they are not being transparent. He added, “We have to sort of pull it out of them or find it in one place or another. So look, I mean, the lack of transparency certainly is concerning.”

The Pentagon provided some data on Monday, confirming that nearly 100 service members in the U.S. Central Command theater have been injured since strikes resumed in July. They noted that 96 percent of those service members have returned to duty.

There has been disagreement regarding how the Pentagon reports these figures. Defense Department officials have disputed claims suggesting that the military has concealed dozens of injuries. The Pentagon maintains that it is not required to release information about U.S. military injuries.

Spokesperson Sean Parnell addressed the criticism in a statement on Monday. He said, “Injuries in the military encompass everything from minor sprained ankles during routine training to incidents entirely unrelated to combat operations.” Parnell further stated that claims of the Pentagon obscuring casualty numbers were “baseless” and “malicious.” He accused critics of “cherry-picking raw numbers without context,” which he argued “paints a deliberately misleading and incomplete picture.”

As it stands, the White House and the Pentagon have been contacted for further comment on these developments. It is clear that the lack of information flow between the executive branch and Congress remains a significant obstacle in understanding the full scope of the ongoing conflict. You can expect this tension to persist as long as casualty figures and equipment losses remain a subject of debate between the legislative and executive branches.

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