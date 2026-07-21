Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee Ann breaks silence, says fans have ‘No Idea’ what really ended his marriage to Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee Ann is pushing back against the rumors surrounding her father’s divorce, making it clear that fans don’t know the real story. The 18-year-old recently addressed growing speculation on TikTok, insisting that the assumptions circulating online are far from the truth and urging people to stop attacking her family.

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According to TMZ, Bailee Ann DeFord went live on TikTok on Sunday after receiving repeated questions about Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s split. During the livestream, she firmly denied the cheating rumors that have dominated online discussions and suggested there is much more behind the divorce than the public realizes. These rumors intensified after Bunnie XO publicly denied speculation that she was dating Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger.

DeFord also made it clear she has no interest in turning her family’s private life into public entertainment. While she hinted that she knows exactly what ended the marriage, she refused to reveal any details, instead asking fans to respect her family’s privacy and stop flooding her comments and direct messages.

Some things really aren’t the internet’s business, are they?

During the TikTok livestream, DeFord told viewers, “Y’all have no idea what happened,” while stressing that neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO cheated during their marriage. She asked fans to stop criticizing her father and made it clear she does not want to keep discussing the divorce publicly.

This is not the first time DeFord has spoken out. In June, she shared another TikTok video criticizing people for involving themselves in what she described as a private family matter. She called the public’s obsession with her parents’ relationship inappropriate and urged people to stop speculating.

Jelly Roll finalized his divorce from Bunnie XO earlier this month after 10 years of marriage. Since the separation became public, cheating rumors have continued to circulate online, but both Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have repeatedly denied that infidelity played any role.

The former couple has also said they remain on good terms and continue to consider each other friends following the divorce. Public conversations about divorce often take on a life of their own, including when Chris Rock reflected on the financial toll of his own divorce while sharing advice he later gave John Mulaney.

Despite the ongoing speculation, neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has publicly explained what led to their decision to separate beyond denying the cheating allegations. That lack of detail has fueled online theories, something DeFord appeared determined to shut down during her latest livestream.

Her recent comments suggest she may know the full story behind the split, but she stopped short of sharing it and gave no indication whether she ever plans to. So far, neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has publicly responded to her latest remarks or expanded on the reasons behind their divorce. For now, the family appears united on one point: the real reason behind the split remains private.

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