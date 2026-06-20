Bunnie XO denied dating Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger after a viral video and photo sparked rumors amid her divorce from Jelly Roll

According to The Daily Mail, Bunnie XO has spoken out to address internet rumors linking her to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger. The rumors began after news broke of her split from Jelly Roll, leading social media users to speculate about a connection between the two events. Bunnie has denied any romantic involvement with Kroeger.

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The talk started after Bunnie posted a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to the Nickelback song How You Remind Me. Things got more complicated when fans found an old Instagram post from the previous month showing her hugging Kroeger backstage. On her podcast, Dumb Blonde, Bunnie said the timing was simply an unfortunate coincidence, since she did not know her divorce news would come out when it did.

She made her position clear during the podcast. “I am not with Daddy Chaddy. There’s no f way in hell that that would even be a thing,” she said. She also apologized to the band for being dragged into the situation, saying how embarrassing it had been for everyone involved.

Jelly Roll publicly denied cheating played any role in the separation

An insider said there is no truth to the romance rumors, adding that Bunnie and Kroeger barely know each other and that Kroeger is dating someone else. Jelly Roll also defended his estranged wife during a concert in Saratoga Springs, New York, on June 19. He spoke to the crowd directly to clear up claims that cheating led to the split.

“Nobody cheated on nobody,” Jelly Roll told the audience, calling people who spread those theories liars. Celebrity splits often draw this kind of guesswork, as seen when fueled breakup speculation about her engagement circulated about another famous couple.

The breakup itself does not follow a typical pattern. Even with divorce proceedings underway, Bunnie said she and Jelly Roll still plan to have a baby together. The couple started IVF treatment two years ago and intend to continue with it. Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, spoke about the difficulty of their fertility journey, including four embryo losses they went through during their marriage.

Bunnie described their relationship as unconventional, saying that she and Jelly Roll remain close friends despite separating. A source close to the couple has pointed to what fueled Jelly Roll and Bunnie’s divorce, citing tension between his faith and her public image. Bunnie also pushed back on rumors that Jelly Roll was seeing singer-songwriter Jessie Murph, calling the claims disgusting and disrespectful and pointing to the age difference between the two.

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