‘She’s just kind of embarrassing him’: Source says Jelly Roll’s faith and Bunnie XO’s racy image fueled their divorce

Country singer Jelly Roll and his wife of nearly ten years, Bunnie XO, are moving forward with their divorce after a filing in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18. The court papers list “irreconcilable differences” as the official reason for the split. However, new reports suggest that the true cause runs deeper, pointing to a growing clash between the singer’s religious beliefs and his wife’s public image.

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According to these reports, the tension comes from Jelly Roll’s recent move toward a more public, faith-based way of living. Sources say this change has put him at odds with the kind of content his wife creates for her podcast, called Dumb Blonde. The podcast often includes adult topics, which reportedly does not fit well with the singer’s new public focus on Christianity.

One insider described the mismatch directly, saying, “There is just such a conflict in what’s going on. He’s preaching this Christian way of life. She’s posing mostly naked and talking about porn and penises on her podcast.” This contrast between the couple’s public lives is said to be at the center of the reported friction.

Insider points to clashing public images as source of strain

The same insider said this difference in how the couple presents themselves publicly has caused real problems. “At every turn she’s just kind of embarrassing him and wrecking every PR narrative that they’re trying to create. This is the talk of the town [in Nashville],” the source said. The comment suggests that people close to the couple, and possibly others in Nashville, have been talking about the contrast between the two public personas.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, is 41 years old and has spoken more openly about his faith over the past year. During his Grammy acceptance speech in February, he became emotional while thanking both Jesus and his wife for changing the direction of his life. “First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I’m listening, Lord. I am listening, Lord. Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you,” he said at the time.

Jelly Roll files for divorce from wife Bunnie Xo after nearly a decade of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The country star listed May 9 as the date of separation in court documents filed in Williamson County, Tennessee. Just months earlier, the couple walked the… pic.twitter.com/hVbzNlh2rI — Fox News Entertainment (@FoxNewsEnt) June 16, 2026

According to some people who spoke about the situation, the singer’s growing focus on religion may be “just an act” meant to take advantage of opportunities in the Christian music business. One insider told Page Six, “He saw a lot of money in this market and told Bunnie to get it together. But she wouldn’t stay in line and it is destroying his brand.”

That same source said the core problem is that Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa Andrea Carter, does not want to change who she is or how she presents herself publicly. “She just wants to be what she is. She’s been an escort and in porn and gets her validation and audience from being in a G-string. That’s been her life but now, suddenly, he’s a preacher and she’s a preacher’s wife,” the source said.

According to this view, the conflict comes from two very different identities that are now hard to fit together as a couple. Other viral relationship stories have made headlines recently too, including one about a woman who ended her marriage after discovering a hidden symbol-covered room in their basement.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO first met at a concert before getting married at a courthouse in Las Vegas in August 2016. They later held a vow renewal ceremony in 2023, marking their commitment again years into the marriage. As recently as January, the couple had spoken publicly about plans to try in vitro fertilization, which has made the sudden announcement of their divorce surprising to many who were following their relationship.

Viral relationship stories have drawn similar attention online lately, including accounts of women swearing off hiking with men after a trip went wrong. On Monday, moving trucks were seen outside their shared home in Tennessee, although it remains unclear whose belongings were being moved at the time. Representatives for both Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have not yet responded to requests for comment on the situation.

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