‘Super talented and talk of the town right now’: Tom Holland hopes to mentor his Spider-Man successor and reveals his choice for the role

Tom Holland has named young actor Owen Cooper as his top pick to take over the role of Spider-Man. In an interview with Esquire, Holland talked about his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and said he wants to help guide whoever takes on the role next.

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Holland has played Spider-Man since 2017, starting with Spider-Man: Homecoming. He said he would like to act as a mentor for his successor, in the same way Robert Downey Jr. guided him during his first three films in the MCU. Holland said he wants to give the same kind of support to the next actor who plays the role.

When asked about possible actors for the part, Holland quickly pointed to Owen Cooper. “Owen Cooper would be awesome,” Holland said. He added, “Obviously he’s super-talented and the talk of the town right now.”

Owen Cooper’s career includes award-winning roles and upcoming major film projects

Cooper is 16 years old and has already built a strong resume. He is known for playing Jamie Miller in the Netflix limited series Adolescence, which was filmed in a single, continuous shot. The show follows his character as he faces accusations of murdering a classmate, and it touches on themes connected to the manosphere. The series was inspired by real cases of knife violence in the United Kingdom.

His role in Adolescence, which came out in 2025, earned him several major awards. He won Best Supporting Actor on Television at the Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026. He also won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Cooper has taken on other notable projects since Adolescence. He played young Heathcliff in the Wuthering Heights adaptation directed by Emerald Fennell, and he appeared in the BBC series Film Club. The character also lives on in animated form, where footage that drew a big reaction was recently shown at CinemaCon.

Tom Holland wants to mentor the next Spider-Man actor and says "Adolescence" breakout Owen Cooper "would be awesome" for the role.



"Obviously he’s super-talented and the talk of the town right now."https://t.co/AcsODSRDem pic.twitter.com/MD9eIrA97g — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2026

Cooper’s career continues to grow. He is set to appear in the 2027 film Cry to Heaven, an adaptation of the 1982 novel by Anne Rice. According to People, the cast will also include Nicholas Hoult, Adele, Colin Firth, and Lux Pascal.

Holland, who is 30, said that getting a producing credit on future Spider-Man films can be difficult to arrange. He said his main focus right now is making sure the franchise has a smooth handover to its next lead actor. His longtime co-star Jacob Batalon, who played Ned Leeds, has also stayed in the spotlight, including for his remarks on giving sex advice in a separate interview.

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