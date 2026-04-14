Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse just showed its first footage and the CinemaCon room had a big reaction

Sony Pictures Animation brought Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to CinemaCon on Monday, April 14, 2026, showing the first footage from the long-awaited film. The clip got a strong response from the crowd at the event in Las Vegas. The movie is the third and final part of the animated trilogy following Miles Morales, and it is set to hit theaters on June 18, 2027.

Recommended Videos

According to Deadline, the footage picks up right where Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse left off. Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) wakes up tied to a punching bag and finds himself face to face with his uncle Aaron and an alternate version of himself who is the Prowler in that universe. The two Miles characters exchange some back-and-forth banter, including Prowler Miles making fun of how Spider-Man Miles pronounces their shared last name.

Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, along with directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, were on stage to introduce the clip. The footage, still rough and early, got “a big reaction from the room,” according to the original report. It was shown in a 1.43:1 aspect ratio, formatted for premium large-format screens, which will be a first for the trilogy. Lord told the audience, “The Sony Animation team is all about pushing boundaries. That is their superpower.”

After the opening scene, the footage shifted into a fast-paced sizzle reel. It showed Gwen Stacy working to find Miles, various Spider-people moving through a neon cityscape, and Spider-Man 2099 standing in front of giant portals. Returning characters shown include Spider-Ham, Spider-Noir, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Punk, and the Kingpin.

Hailee Steinfeld returns as the voice of Gwen Stacy. Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Miles’ dad, said the film is “even more epic than the last” and told fans to “get your hankies ready.” The film has had a long road to theaters. It was originally planned for release in March 2024, but got pushed back due to the actors’ strike and other production delays.

A new look at Spider-Man: Beyond the #SpiderVerse. In theatres 6.18.2027. 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/WK2dIjvcyc — Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 14, 2026

The filmmakers have said the extra time was used to make sure the story was right. Lord has previously explained that the film is about what happens “when your family is broken apart by your calling” and how you put things back together. Sony is clearly keeping its Spider-Man universe busy on multiple fronts, and reports suggest the live-action side is also moving, with a new love interest potentially being cast for the next Spider-Man film.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse just revealed its first look — and it’s packed with major teases.



Unveiled at CinemaCon 2026, the new images hint at Miles’ emotional reunion with his father, a darker turn for Spider-Man 2099, and the return of key characters ahead of the… pic.twitter.com/HlI3iZ7Uh9 — Collider (@Collider) April 14, 2026

This chapter wraps up Miles’ three-film arc, and the filmmakers are calling it the most emotional and most spectacular film in the series. The first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2018. Across the Spider-Verse received a nomination as well. Together, the two films have made $1.08 billion at the box office. And beyond the main trilogy, Sony also has other Spider-Man projects in the works.

Nicolas Cage will play Spider-Man Noir in a live-action series coming to MGM+ and Prime Video. An animated Spider-Punk film with Daniel Kaluuya is also reportedly in development. If all this Spider-Man talk has you in the mood to revisit the games, you can also check out how to handle some of the trickier moments in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, like putting out fires. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 18, 2027.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy