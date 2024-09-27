Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Sony
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

Spider-Man 4 Potentially Casting New Love Interest, According To Reports

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Sep 27, 2024 02:38 pm

New reports have emerged on the fourth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise. According to sources, the untitled Spider-Man 4 is slated to start filming in the UK towards the end of May 2025, with someone else potentially taking Michelle Jones’ spot as Peter’s love interest.

Recommended Videos

In addition to the updated filming schedule, reports have indicated ongoing casting for two new lead roles: a female character and a male character described as a “foil for Peter.” While this isn’t official confirmation, it’s not hard to imagine there will be a romance plotline.

Spider-Man-Tobey-Maguire-kirsten-dunst-bridge-romantic
Sony Pictures

The identity of the new female lead is still up in the air. However, Speculation leans toward the possibility of Felicia Hardy, also known as Black Cat, making her long-awaited MCU debut. There have been rumors that hinted at Harding’s inclusion, and this new information seems to bolster that possibility. Black Cat is a love interest for Spider-Man, which would be great for the movie.

The male character’s description as a “foil for Peter” has triggered a wave of theories. While they are not explicitly identified as a villain, the term implies a complex relationship with Spider-Man, potentially involving rivalry, conflict, or even a morally ambiguous dynamic. Who else but Harry Osborn could take this role? This would be a great time for Dave Franco, the little brother of James Franco (The Harry Osborn to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man), to appear.

tom-holland-spider-man
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

We don’t have any confirmation as to what roles they’re trying to fill. However, the MCU version of Spider-Man has gone very far from the comic version, and with the end of No Way Home, we can assume the timeline will finally go to the original storyline. There is some speculation that Zendaya may return as MJ, though her deal is yet to be officially finalized.

We’ll have to wait and see about more information, but this revelation is a big deal for any fans of the Spider-Man franchise and the MCU.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter linkedin