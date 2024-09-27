Spider-Man 4 Potentially Casting New Love Interest, According To Reports

New reports have emerged on the fourth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise. According to sources, the untitled Spider-Man 4 is slated to start filming in the UK towards the end of May 2025, with someone else potentially taking Michelle Jones’ spot as Peter’s love interest.

In addition to the updated filming schedule, reports have indicated ongoing casting for two new lead roles: a female character and a male character described as a “foil for Peter.” While this isn’t official confirmation, it’s not hard to imagine there will be a romance plotline.

The identity of the new female lead is still up in the air. However, Speculation leans toward the possibility of Felicia Hardy, also known as Black Cat, making her long-awaited MCU debut. There have been rumors that hinted at Harding’s inclusion, and this new information seems to bolster that possibility. Black Cat is a love interest for Spider-Man, which would be great for the movie.

The male character’s description as a “foil for Peter” has triggered a wave of theories. While they are not explicitly identified as a villain, the term implies a complex relationship with Spider-Man, potentially involving rivalry, conflict, or even a morally ambiguous dynamic. Who else but Harry Osborn could take this role? This would be a great time for Dave Franco, the little brother of James Franco (The Harry Osborn to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man), to appear.

We don’t have any confirmation as to what roles they’re trying to fill. However, the MCU version of Spider-Man has gone very far from the comic version, and with the end of No Way Home, we can assume the timeline will finally go to the original storyline. There is some speculation that Zendaya may return as MJ, though her deal is yet to be officially finalized.

We’ll have to wait and see about more information, but this revelation is a big deal for any fans of the Spider-Man franchise and the MCU.

